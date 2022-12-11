SALEM — A 69-year-old Beverly woman died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle outside of a doctor’s office Friday.
Police responded at 11 a.m., after the woman was hit while in the pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group, 331 Highland Ave., apparently after having completed an appointment of her own.
The woman, identified as Karen Raffa, 69, of Beverly was transported to Mass General Hospital, Boston, for what was described as “significant injuries to her leg and wrist.” She was initially reported to be in stable condition, but her condition deteriorated and she died later in the day.
The driver, an 87-year-old Peabody woman, remained on scene and was later transported to Salem Hospital for evaluation.
The accident remains under investigation by the Salem Police in cooperation with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
The identity of the driver is being withheld until a charging decision is made.
A well-known Beverly resident, Raffa retired six months ago from North Shore Bank and was involved with the Cardinals Alumni Association, the Red Cross, and the North Shore Recovery High School in Beverly, and the creation of Frankie’s Voice, which is dedicated to keeping the memory of their son, Frankie, Jr. alive, and supporting those fighting addiction.
A funeral Mass for Raffa will be held in St. Margaret’s Church, Beverly, on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beverly. Visiting hours will be in the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly, on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.