BEVERLY -- The United Nations climate conference features heads of state, government representatives, climate activists and concerned citizens from around the world.
The global event also has a decidedly local angle in Susie Faria.
Faria is a 25-year-old Beverly resident who was selected as a delegate for the crucial climate conference, which is running through Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she has been attending virtually from her home in Beverly.
"It's a big honor," she said.
Faria is one of 24 delegates representing the Episcopal Church of the USA at the annual conference, known as COP26. She applied for the position and was selected by Bishop Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.
Faria is the daughter of the Rev. Manny Faria, the rector at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Beverly. "That's been a second home to me my whole life," she said.
She has a degree in global studies and a minor in international relations from Long Island University, Global, and has always been interested in environmental issues. Her thesis in college looked at the impact of plastic pollution on recreational fishing in rivers, and she did an internship at the New England Aquarium helping rescue sea turtles on Cape Cod from the impacts of ocean warming.
By representing the Episcopal Church at a global conference on climate change, she said, "My academic life is meeting with my religious life."
The goal of the conference is to prevent the average global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius about pre-industrial levels to prevent catastrophic damage across the globe. In his remarks at the conference last week, President Joe Biden called global warming "the challenge of our collective lifetimes" and "the existential threat to human existence as we know it."
As a delegate, Faria said her role is to attend conferences that are live-streamed online and to take notes. She's been getting up at 5 a.m. to account for the time difference with Glasgow. One of her focuses is on NDCs, or nationally determined contributions, which are plans in which countries set carbon emissions targets.
"I'm learning so much," Faria said. "We focus a lot on the politicians and the policy makers, but there are so many other people speaking -- youth activists, indigenous people, scientists, religious figures. It's a much wider type of conference. It's not just members of the U.N. in their suit and ties. I've been able to learn new information about how we innovate and move forward, what our political goals are not only in the United States but all around the world."
Faria and the other Episcopal Church delegates meet daily to talk about what they've learned. When the conference is over, they'll meet to discuss what steps the Episcopal Church, which has nearly 2 million members, can take in terms of its own actions and how it might be able to influence the decision-makers in Washington, D.C.
Faria, of course, would love to be in Glasgow. "It's a bit sad that I can't be there in person," she said. "But I also understand and respect the decisions that go into not doing that."
Faria said she is "nervously optimistic" that the world will finally muster the determination to prevent the potentially devastating impacts of climate change.
"I think there's a real level of understanding that this is a real, urgent threat," she said. "We just can't keep talking about it like it's the future anymore because it's not. It's the present. That gives me a lot of hope."