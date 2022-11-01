A resident in rural Middleton was forced to shoot and kill a young, 80-pound male black bear that was feeding on his flock of chickens last month. The day before the same bear had reportedly attacked and killed two of the homeowner’s goats.
Over the summer and fall, the bear — or one of his brethren — had been spotted roaming repeatedly throughout the region, in communities such as Boxford, Danvers, Andover, North Andover, Topsfield, Wilmington, Tewksbury and Middleton.
Police departments, animal control and wildlife agencies across the region received a steady stream of calls from motorists, homeowners and pedestrians about bear sightings, in the days and weeks prior to the shooting.
“Unfortunately, that’s what happens,” Dr. Ben Kilham, a scholar in black bear behavior and operator of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, said.
Kilham will highlight bear behavior and answer questions from attendees at “Bears in the Neighborhood,” at the Nov. 6 annual meeting of the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust Sunday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. The free event is open to all with an interest in bears or MECT’s mission, trust officials said.
“I’ve studied bear behavior for almost 30 years. I got my pHD on ‘Social Behavior of the American Black Bear,’ so I’ll be talking about what bears are, what they are like. The talk is illustrated with pictures and videos showing what I’m talking about.”
In the popular media, Kilham may be described as a “bear whisperer,” although he’d probably be the last to say it.
He’s the author of three books; “Among the Bears: Raising Orphaned Cubs in the Wild,” “In The Company of Bears: What Black Bears Have Taught Me About Intelligence and Intuition,” and “Out on a Limb: What Black Bears Taught Me about Intelligence and Intuition.”
Kilham is also the founder and namesake for the Kilham Bear Center, where orphaned bear cubs from across New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts are rehabilitated and released into the wild. Last month, the number of cubs in Kilham’s care topped 70, an extraordinarily high number due to the lack of food. Cubs are often orphaned because of the lack of natural food, den disruption and abandonment when first time mother run out of milk..
“The Kilham Bear Center rehabilitates black bear cubs, but I study black bear behavior. The bear center was built on what I learned about black bear behavior. A good job (for me) is getting them back to the wild — success.”
At the center, which was founded in 1993, Kilham and his nephew, Ethan Kilham, are the primary bear caregivers. His wife Debbie helps with the youngest cubs. Another member of the family, Pheobe Kilham, previously worked with the cubs, but is now using GPS mapping in a collared-bear research program with the state of New Hampshire.
Kilham said sometimes young bears seek out new territory, but mostly it’s searching for new food sources. In populated areas, conflicts can occur, but with education, and precautions, bears and humans can co-exist.
Electric fences can keep livestock safe and the bears away, Kilham said.
“It’s the responsibility of the homeowner to protect their livestock, it is in New Hampshire. And a good electric fence will keep bears out of everything,” Kilham said.
“What’s happening with bears is that people are moving into bear habitat. If you build a house lot in the forest and cut down the trees, you are putting your house where the bears are. Bears are in all forested habitats,” he said.
“Of course, with the house comes bird-feeders, unprotected garbage, chickens and all the things that cause conflict. It’s a matter of trying to educate people and that is part of what my talk will be,” he said.
Black bears are what Kilham calls “opportunistic predators who are better omnivores than we are.” Because they need to store massive amounts of fat to hibernate through the winter (Birthing females need to gain 50% of their weight and others need 30%), bears are on a mission to bulk up.
“Food to bears is like money to people — they get all they can get. In poor food years, they are taking greater risks and people are seeing more bears. On good food years, people don’t see the bears very much and they don’t get in that much trouble,” he said.
“A lot of it has to do with natural food supply,” he explained.
Typically, 15% of a bear’s diet is animal protein and, of that percentage, 95% is ants, bees and grubs, he said.
With the severe drought this year, berry supplies in the wild were limited, forcing bears to look elsewhere for food.
The drought is still being felt today as Kilham reported that other natural bear staples — nuts such as beechnuts and acorns — are scarce in the forests of New Hampshire this fall.
Black bears, he said, are happy to eat the varied natural food supply and not bother with chickens, and other human attractions such as garbage. But when food choices are limited, hunger drives them elsewhere.
What’s the best way to avoid run-ins with bears?
“Don’t feed ‘em — don’t have your bird feeder out in the summer time, don’t expose them to (food sources). and don’t purposely feed ‘em, which a lot of people do.”
Keep cooking grills clean is another way to limit bear encounters, he said.
“Don’t have anything that smells that will attract bears ...grease on a grill. You can scrub ‘em out and keep them clean. There’s a long list of things you can do to live comfortable with bears without having them in your yard,” he said.
“A bear has a really good nose, better than that of a bloodhound and you don’t want them being around the house, smelling cherry pie in an open window and things like that,” he said.
“And they are hungry so it’s be good neighbors and be responsible about it — with any kind of food or the smell of food,” he said.
One myth Kilham will put to rest is that bears are looking for humans.
“People think bears are out to attack them and they’re not. They are not the aggressor. Generally speaking, to get a bear to even bluff-charge you, you gotta be in its face. A bear has to feel threatened.”
That fear of bear attacks is hardwired in humans, he said.
“I think built into our genome is the fear of spiders, snakes, bears and sharks so anytime there’s a newspaper article about any of them, people read it. That’s one of the reasons I’m coming down there — to educate people, to get them past their fears, to understand how to read bear behavior and how they communicate, to understand how bears are afraid of them and that we’re the big predator out there,” he said.
BEARS IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Sunday, Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m.
Manchester Essex Conservation Trust
Riversbend, 35 Dodge St., Essex
Free, registration suggested at www.mect.org