WARSAW, Poland (AP) — World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine despite growing tensions even as the Kremlin considers recognizing the independence of the two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and shelling continues in those areas.
The White House said President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he refrains from launching an assault on his neighbor that U.S. officials say appears increasingly likely.
A Biden-Putin meeting would offer some new hope of averting a Russian invasion that U.S. officials said could begin any moment from the estimated 150,000 Russian troops that have amassed near Ukraine.
On Monday, Putin convened top officials to consider recognizing the independence of the Russia-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
A U.S. official said that a recognition of the two regions would be “condemnable.”
“If carried out, this would again result in the upending of the rules-based international order, under the threat of force,” Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, told a special session of the organization in Vienna.
The meeting of Putin’s presidential Security Council follows televised statements by separatist leaders, who pleaded with Putin to recognize them as independent states and sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive. Russia’s lower house made the same plea last week.
Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive and accuse Russia of provocation amid intensifying shelling along the line of contact.