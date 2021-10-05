SALEM — Larger-than-expected waves of visitors hit the Witch City for the start of Haunted Happenings this past weekend, but with few issues to report as the season approaches the always-packed Columbus Day weekend.
For months, officials have been gearing up for the 2021 Haunted Happenings season. The city’s efforts stand in stark contrast to last year, however, when all the regular events were canceled and officials were pleading with tourists to not visit Salem. Many have expected turnout this year to be unprecedented, given people’s pandemic fatigue.
“It was a solid first start,” said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. “Saturday was busier than Sunday, but I think everybody was pretty well behaved. I haven’t heard negative feedback from anybody yet.”
With so many trips canceled in 2020, city officials and partnering organizations like Destination Salem and the Creative Collective have lined up modified versions of each season’s events, including the Salem Zombie Walk, which ran Saturday, and the Haunted Happenings Marketplace, which transformed the Common on Saturday and Sunday with 85 tents from more than 70 vendors.
“It was magical,” said John Andrews, executive director of the Creative Collective, which is producing and programming much of the entertainment throughout October and on Halloween night. “It was great having all those artisans back in Salem. The Common was an absolute dream to work out of. We went into it with months of planning and really, really wanting to utilize the space in a great way that wouldn’t impact the community too heavily.”
City health agent Dave Greenbaum said that things “are going to grow as we hit the final crescendo on Halloween,” but the opening weekend went smoothly from a public health standpoint.
The Board of Health recently ordered that all indoor events with more than 100 people require proof of a negative test for COVID-19 within the past 72 hours before allowing admission. To facilitate this, the city offered rapid testing sites downtown, and 425 tests were administered from Thursday, Sept. 30, to Saturday, Oct. 2.
Fox said she wasn’t aware of any large events over the weekend that would have required testing. and only 11 tests came back positive for the virus, according to Greenbaum.
“It’s great that almost 97.5% of people were negative,” Greenbaum said. “I think it was also good we were able to identify 11 people potentially going to a large event or some other places in Salem” who, though they aren’t required to quarantine, he hoped curtailed their plans and stayed home.
“It’s hard to say where we’ll go at this point,” he said. “I don’t see anything on the horizon, but again, that’s based on data that is always subject to change.”
The coming weekend will bring a lot of crowd draws, including the Salem Chamber’s Haunted Biz Baz, which will take over Salem Common in place of the Haunted Happenings Marketplace on Saturday and Sunday. The Marketplace will shift to Derby Square and swing back to run in both locations beginning the third weekend on to the end of the month.
The coming week also includes the Chambers’ Haunted Happenings Parade on Thursday night, which has an “Upside Down and Inside Out” theme to accommodate crowd safety during the pandemic. The route, which runs along the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall, Charter and Front streets, will feature stationary floats and a crowd that walks the route.
The annual “Mayor’s Night Out” will follow the parade on Friday, Oct. 7, beginning at 3 p.m. The event gives locals access to free museums and attractions — look for the “Mayor’s Night Out” signs to find participating locations — and trick-or-treating with Mayor Kim Driscoll from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve got the Biz Baz, we’ve got the parade Thursday night, Mayor’s Night Out Friday night, Halloween pet parade on Saturday,” Fox said. “There’s a lot of good stuff going on this weekend.”
In addition to all that, this Friday also marks the first of three free movies on the Common, with events scheduled on Oct. 8, 15 and 22. With a start time of 6:30 p.m., online listings for the free movies say they begin “when the sun goes down.”
“We’re trying to produce a month that honors all the people that visit us,” Andrews said, “but it also honors the people that are local, that want to participate in some fun, family-friendly activities.”
