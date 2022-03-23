SALEM — They're gonna need a bigger O'Keefe Center.
Newly elected baseball Hall-of-Famer David "Big Papi" Ortiz is scheduled to visit Salem State University on May 4 for the first of SSU's two "Salem State Series" speaking engagements to be held this year.
Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at salemstate.edu/series. The second event, held Sept. 20, will host international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney to wrap up the series' 40th year.
The announcement followed another benefitting Ortiz earlier in the year, when he was elected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America as the lone entrant to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.
The legendary Boston Red Sox designated hitter entered the Hall of Fame with 77.9% of the vote, or 307 with 296 needed to cross the necessary 75% threshold. It was his first year of eligibility.
In recent years, the speaker series also hosted NFL quarterback legend Tom Brady in 2015 amidst the "Deflategate" scandal rocking the New England Patriots that year as it secured its fifth Super Bowl title under Brady.
The speaker series enters its 40th year in 2022. It was launched by the Salem State Foundation in 1982 and has hosted voices ranging from Grammy Award-winning performers, presidents and civil rights legends.
"The 40th anniversary of the Salem State Series seeks to bring the public closer to the Foundation's mission and to further support our smart, driven and hardworking students that advance the region's cultural, social and economic development and vitality," said Cheryl Crounse, vice president of Advancement at Salem State and executive director of the Foundation. "The university has a long-standing commitment to meaningful engagement, so we're leveraging the anniversary of the series as an integral part of Viking Warrior Day, Salem State University's annual celebration of giving back."