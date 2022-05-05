SALEM — In his time at Fenway Park, David Ortiz served up dingers like they were souvenirs.
Wednesday night, he came to Salem State University delivering advice from his father, Warren Buffett, whoever might’ve helped him along the way.
“I keep on telling you youngsters out there... listen to your parents,” Ortiz said. “My parents, they gave me some good thoughts. They taught me how to get it done, you know?”
Ortiz, described in event materials as an “iconic MLB player,” spoke in front of a packed Rockett Arena at Salem State’s O’Keefe Athletic Center Wednesday night as part of the university’s twice-annual speaker series. The conversation, conducted from a large microfiber arm chair and even larger couch, was moderated by WCVB sportscaster Mike Lynch. The university will host Amal Clooney on Sept. 20 for the year’s second event.
One of the final questions of the night came from a Salem State student wearing a Carl Crawford jersey — which Ortiz later autographed — asking for his top three career-defining moments.
“One of them I don’t talk about much was in 1999, when I got sent down to the minors,” Ortiz said. “I wanted to quit baseball. I was so frustrated, and the way they did it, it was embarrassing.”
But as Ortiz was leaving the clubhouse, “my dad shows up, and my dad saw how frustrated I was. My dad saw I wanted no part of baseball,” he said. “My old man... you know, he worked me through it. In 24 hours, he changed my mind. He basically gave me the right advice.”
So too did Warren Buffett, it turns out.
“I was like, ‘is there any advice you can give me?’” Ortiz recalled. “He said, ‘don’t ever make a decision when you’re sad or too happy, because it can cost you down the road.’
“Learn how to manage your emotions, because that’s going to take you there,” Ortiz continued. “That was the biggest thing to happen in my career.”
For those keeping track, moment two was winning the 2004 World Series, and moment three was the grand slam he hit in the 2013 American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers.
The event was loaded with Vikings baseball players in uniform, who also were recipients of advice. Lynch asked Ortiz about his release from the Minnesota Twins, which led to his arrival in Boston for the near-historic 2003 Red Sox season.
“You were struggling, weren’t playing, just trying to get a spot on the team,” Lynch said, then pointing to the athletes in the crowd and suggesting they’ll someday face the same issue.
“Do it right,” Ortiz said to the athletes. “It doesn’t matter where you go. Show everyone that whatever you do, you’re going to get it done the right way.”
That’s because “there’s always someone watching you, always someone who can really recognize your effort,” Ortiz said.
“Make sure you’re your own witness,” Ortiz continued moments later. “Make sure you don’t lie to yourself. Make sure you know what you’re doing is the right thing, whatever you do.
“Trust me,” he went on. “Someone is going to be watching. Somebody is going to give you the opportunity.”
Visit bit.ly/3P0lqdU for more live coverage from this event.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.