A new bill could help track noise complaints linked to the Beverly Regional Airport, an issue Danvers residents say has become so prominent that they can no longer enjoy their homes.
The bill, which was proposed by state Rep. Sally Kerans. D-Danvers, and is still in committee, would require the Massachusetts Aeronautics Commission to collect noise report data from municipal airports and post it on its website.
The data would be composed of self-reported noise complaints from neighbors of the airport or others nearby.
“Progress has been painfully slow,” Kerans said at a Beverly Airport Commission meeting Monday night. “We’ve heard many times that the FAA is in charge. But there’s certainly no reason why we can’t get a better handle on the volume of noise.”
Noise from aircrafts flying to and from Beverly Airport has increased drastically over Anthony Lane and surrounding streets in Danvers since the start of the pandemic, Kerans and state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, said at the meeting.
They were joined by a representative from Democratic U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s office, Danvers Select Board member Maureen Bernard and a crowd of more than 40 people at the meeting who defended the airport or shared complaints about noise and lead-containing fuel coming from piston-engine aircrafts, the small planes most commonly used at Beverly Airport.
Tim Donahue, who has lived on the corner of Locust Street and Anthony Lane for 15 years, told the commission that noise was never an issue until recently. He was able to enjoy his backyard when he was home with his kids for six years without disruptive noise. Now, the problem is unavoidable.
“Yesterday, I counted 170 planes over my house,” Donahue said at the meeting. “I heard them over my noise-canceling headphones. I heard them over the grinder that I was using to polish my countertop. This is making our lives miserable.”
Jason Crowe said he can’t join conference calls for work during certain hours due to the aircraft noise over his home on Locust Street. There are also times when he can’t have a cup of coffee with his wife outside because they can’t hear each other over the noise.
“It’s the continuous pounding all day or an hour or so at a time that gets you to a point where anytime you hear it now, it just pisses you off,” Crowe said.
Beverly Airport has a voluntary noise abatement program that it encourages all pilots to follow.
When safe to do so, the guidelines urge pilots to avoid flying over outdoor events and residential areas, use low power settings to reduce propeller noise when in flight, gain altitude quickly during takeoff, descent at low power settings and with as few power changes as possible, and avoid flying between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Neighbors told the commission that the noise abatement program and the airport’s good neighbor policy has done little to address noise issues.
“You’re not being good neighbors,” said Anthony Lane resident Jayne Hill. “We want an answer. What happened? What changed? I’ve lived there for 37 years. I loved it. But you go to the backyard to get on Zoom now and you can’t talk to each other.”
Flight patterns have not changed in the area as far as the air traffic control tower is aware of, Paul A. Trefry, the vice-chair of the airport commission, said in an interview.
“It’s all based upon weather patterns of the day,” Trefry said.
The commission and airport manager do not have any influence over the operation of the air traffic control tower per Federal Aviation Administration regulations, he said.
The FAA regulates and monitors the airport’s air traffic control tower. This means the commission and airport manager cannot influence or control planes while they are in the air, Trefry said.
“What is it that they are attempting to do is to minimize repetitive frequency over certain neighborhoods, but with only two runways, and one is really a crosswind runway, there’s very little that can be adjusted each day, hour by hour, to switch up how they operate as far as landing and takeoff are patterns concerned,” he said.
The airport is continuing to work with the tower, Trefry said.
“I don’t think it would be appropriate to try to overly influence it though, because obviously safety is the No. 1 thing that the tower is looking at,” Trefry said.
One thing that has changed is the number of planes flying out of the airports across the country.
The airport saw its lowest number of flights six years ago at 45,000 a year, Trefry said. Now, it’s up to 80,000 annually.
Tina Anderson has owned the Beverly Flight School with her daughter for over a year. She said at Monday’s meeting that the school, which operates at the airport, follows the good neighbor policy by reaching out to affected neighbors and following the noise abatement program.
“I feel bad that it affects the neighbors, but safety is our No. 1 concern,” Anderson said.
“We are training our pilots so they can take you to your destination,” she continued. “I don’t think anybody here wants to get up in an aircraft to go to Florida for a business meeting with somebody that has had only 100 hours (in the air), so we have to have this kind of training.”
The commission suggested that the airport give a more transparent breakdown of how many times runways are used and how many noise complaints were received from various areas in its monthly report.
Neighbors were also concerned about the fuel most commonly used by small propeller aircrafts at the airport.
Avgas, or aviation gasoline, is the only transportation fuel that still contains lead in the United States, according to the FAA.
Because training pilots often make multiple takeoffs and landings during their flights and have to circle the airport at low altitudes, lead from the engines is more likely to be positive in areas near the airport, Danvers resident Bob Barrows told the commission.
Exposure to lead can cause a number of serious health issues, especially in children, he continued.
“Putting their health and lives at risk of lead poisoning, is it not a safety issue?” Barrows said. “I say it is, and something needs to be done about it.”
The FAA announced in February that it has joined an effort with aviation and petroleum industry stakeholders to eliminate the use of leaded fuel in piston-engine aircrafts by the end of 2030.
Over the summer, lawmakers held a hearing over the use of leaded fuel in aviation and its harmful effects on humans and the environment. The CEO of Swift Fuels said during the hearing that the company will have an alternative to leaded fuel that can be used by all piston-engine aircrafts in three years.
Trefry said at the meeting that like aircraft patterns, the commission and airport management cannot control what fuel is used at the airport.
“It’s just not in our jurisdiction,” he said.