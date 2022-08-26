BEVERLY — Former patients of the North Shore Birth Center on Thursday accused hospital officials of casting them aside in the middle of their pregnancies with their plan to close the facility.
In a press conference held outside the entrance of Beverly Hospital, pregnant patients said they have been forced to scramble to find alternative care and have received no help from the hospital in making the transition.
“They have forgotten all about us,” said Pamela Cyran, of Salem, who is 33 weeks pregnant. “They have abandoned us. and they should be held accountable.”
Beverly Hospital, which is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, announced in May that it planned to close the North Shore Birth Center, the only free-standing birth center in eastern Massachusetts, due to a lack of midwives. Under pressure from advocates of the center, including elected officials, the hospital agreed to postpone the scheduled Sept. 8 closing for 90 days and reassess their decision. But the hospital said it would not reinstate patients who left the Birth Center in anticipation of its closing.
Patients at the press conference said being forced to switch providers mid-pregnancy has been devastating. They said it has led to interruptions in their care and will force them to give birth in the hospital rather than in the home-like setting of the Birth Center. The nearest birth center is in Salem, New Hampshire.
“My dream pregnancy and birth have been ripped away from me,” said Salem resident Corrie Algar, who is 16 weeks pregnant and was planning to have a water birth.
Brittany Conant, of Gloucester, said she is one of the last remaining patients at the Birth Center. With a due date of Sept. 27, she said she’s worried about who will be left to support her because midwives have been forced to look for new jobs due to the impending closure.
“My question for the hospital is, who is actually going to be available for me to help me deliver my baby?” she said. “Will it be the care of the midwives I have chosen, or will I be forced to transfer my care just days before my due date?”
A spokesperson for Beth Israel Lahey Health said hospital officials “vehemently disagree” with the assertion that the hospital has not helped patients with their transitions. In a statement, Beverly Hospital President Tom Sands said the hospital “proactively contacted” all expectant patients about the closure of the Birth Center and shared information about options for their obstetrical care, including seeing a certified nurse midwife at Lynn Women’s Health or Essex OB/GYN Associates.
All patients also have the option of receiving their care and delivering their child at Beverly Hospital, Sands said.
“We are committed to fostering a safe, high-quality maternal healthcare environment,” Sands said in the statement. “Beverly Hospital continues to work in partnership with elected officials and our local community to further discuss the complex challenges associated with safely operating the NSBC.”
Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, questioned why the hospital announced the closing just eight days after agreeing to a contract that would give midwives raises of up to 27%. She said the union will help recruit midwives if the hospital will agree to keep the Birth Center open.
“They should make the commitment today that if we retain and we recruit, which we can and will do, then the birth center will remain open,” she said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.