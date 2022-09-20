BEVERLY — The campaign to save the North Shore Birth Center is taking its message to the top.
Organizers have announced they will hold a rally on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 3:30 p.m. at the corporate headquarters of Beth Israel Lahey Health in Cambridge.
"We're bringing our fight to the corporate executives who are taking away our reproductive health care and choice," the group posted on Facebook.
The rally will mark the latest effort by supporters to fight the planned closing of the North Shore Birth Center, the only free-standing birth center in eastern Massachusetts. The center is located on the campus of Beverly Hospital, which is owned by Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Hospital officials announced in May they planned to close the Birth Center on Sept. 8 due to a shortage of midwives. They later agreed to delay the closing for 90 days after a public outcry that has included rallies at Beverly Hospital and pressure from public officials to keep the center open.