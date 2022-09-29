CAMBRIDGE — Supporters of the North Shore Birth Center on Wednesday took their cause to the doorstep of the people in charge.
About 100 people staged a two-hour rally outside the corporate headquarters of Beth Israel Lahey Health in Cambridge to protest the scheduled closing of the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly. The birth center is located on the campus of Beverly Hospital, which is owned by Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Speakers on the sidewalk outside the office building in Harvard Square railed against the plan to close the facility, which is the only free-standing birth center in eastern Massachusetts. At the end of the rally, the protesters marched around the building holding signs such as “Why are my health care decisions being made in your boardroom” and shouting chants like “B.I.L.H. We don’t need your midwife hate.”
“Why is the safer, more affordable option being taken away from pregnant women?,” said Corey Kennedy, who is 22 weeks pregnant and said she was forced out of the birth center. “Is it about profit, because that’s what if feel like.”
- Some of the chants and signs targeted Dr. Kevin Tabb, Beth Israel Lahey Health’s president and chief executive officer, including one sign that said, “Who the F@$ is Kevin Tabb.”
In a statement, a spokesperson from Beth Israel Lahey Health said hospital officials “continue to work collaboratively with elected officials and members of the community to listen, understand the elements of birthing services that are most important to them, and share our quality-driven approach to midwife assisted-births in a hospital setting.”
Hospital officials have cited a shortage of midwives as the reason for the closing, but advocates say the hospital has not made an effort to hire midwives.
The protest in Cambridge was the third rally since hospital officials announced in May that the birth center would close. The first two were held outside Beverly Hospital in June and August. The outcry from residents and public officials prompted the hospital to postpone the scheduled Sept. 8 closing for 90 days to reassess their decision. But the hospital said it would not accept any new patients or reinstate patients who were told to look for care elsewhere in anticipation of the closing.
Among the speakers at the rally on Wednesday was Judy Norsigian, an author and editor for each of the nine editions of the landmark “Our Bodies, Our Selves” book on sexuality and reproductive health. Norsigian said she has been fighting for women’s reproductive health rights for more than 50 years and called the rally “an exciting moment.”
Norsigian said there are 400 freestanding birth centers across the country, but only one in Massachusetts, in Northhampton. “It is abysmal that we should see any provider of health care stop the functioning of a birth center right now,” she said.
Two North Shore elected officials spoke at the rally, Topsfield State Rep. Jamie Belsito and Salem School Committee member Manny Cruz, who won the Democratic primary for Salem state representative and faces no opposition in the November general election. Cruz’s wife, Vanessa, gave birth to their daughter at the birth center last year.
“Those midwives are so special,” Cruz said. “They take the time and the attention.”
Belsito said she had the “absolute worst birth experience” at Beverly Hospital, which prompted her to become an advocate for maternal health. Like other speakers, she cited data showing that birth centers provide safer, less expensive care for low-risk pregnancies and are a particularly valuable resource for women of color, who face higher rates of maternal morbidity and mortality.
“The folks inside (Beth Israel Lahey headquarters) here are completely detached from reality,” Belsito said. She said she and other public officials will continue to fight for the birth center to stay open.
“We will not allow this to be just an exercise in futility,” she said.
