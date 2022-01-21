BOSTON — Jeffrey Sheehy’s family has spent decades building their Lawrence-based mineral processing company into a profitable, multimillion dollar business.
From its manufacturing plant near the Merrimack River, the third-generation Whittemore Company processes perlite and vermiculite into flame retardant substances that are used in products ranging from potting soil to plaster, employing dozens of local workers and contributing to the local economy.
But Sheehy says a proposed tax on the state’s top earners, which goes before voters in the November election, would cut into profits and “kill the incentive to grow” for his company and many other employers in the region and state.
CJ Ganji, general manager of Fresh Valley Foods Corp. in Haverhill, said the proposed “millionaire’s tax” would add to rising labor costs, including an increasing minimum wage, higher health care premiums and added taxes to help replenish the state’s depleted unemployment benefits fund.
“Every penny that they take out of our pockets that’s another job we can’t create and more investment that we can’t put back into our business,” Ganji said. “This income surtax would be another slap in the face.”
They were among a half-dozen Massachusetts business owners who voiced opposition to the referendum during a livestreamed event on Thursday meant to call attention to the impact of the proposed surtax.
The so-called “millionaire’s tax” referendum, which was cleared for the 2022 ballot, will ask Massachusetts voters to amend the state Constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million. The money would be earmarked for transportation and education projects.
Supporters say it will mean more money to improve neglected schools, expand child care options, and fix potholed roads and crumbling bridges.
Thursday’s livestreamed event was organized by the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance and the state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, both conservative, pro-business groups that are opposed to the millionaire’s tax.
Chris Carlozzi, NFIB’s state director, said the new surtax would hurt businesses, drive away investment and put a drag on the state’s economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
He said despite claims that the tax would only impact multimillionaires, many “pass-through” small businesses — where profits are passed through to the owners’ personal tax filings and business income is taxed at personal tax rates — would end up paying substantial amounts of money.
“This doesn’t impact the super wealthy,” he said. “This impacts everyday business owners — some who are people’s bosses, neighbors and family members.”
Several business owners who spoke during Thursday’s event said the tax also would cut into retirement funds that are tied to their business operations.
Despite the concerns, a recent MassINC poll shows robust support — about 70% — among Massachusetts voters for approving a tax on the state’s top earners.
A recent report by Tufts University’s Center for State Policy estimated the state would collect about $1.3 billion in 2023 from the roughly 26,000 wealthy households that would likely be subject to the proposed surtax.
The report pointed out that revenue from the tax would be less because of wealthy individuals leaving the state or finding a way around the new surcharges.
But MassFiscal and other pro-business groups argue that the economic impacts of the tax would be more negative and widespread than the Tufts report predicts.
