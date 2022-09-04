SALEM — A fire destroyed a homeless camp along the Salem/Beverly bypass Friday evening.
Flames broke out at the camp, located right before Skerry Street in Salem in a gated area between the train tracks and ocean, around 6 p.m., Salem Deputy Fire Chief Tony Marfongelli said.
Multiple drivers reported seeing heavy black smoke over the bypass. The fire spread to be about 1 1/4 acres wide, destroying most of the camp’s dozen or so tents.
The MBTA shut down the tracks and stalled trains on the Newburyport/Rockport line while firefighters attacked the blaze.
“There was forced entry to the gate and we brought two lines in to aggressively attack the fire,” Marfongelli said.
Firefighters searched aggressively for victims during the fire and after it was extinguished around 7:30 p.m. None were found.
No injuries were reported.
“We had to get to it quick because of the dryness of the brush and knowing that there could have still been a victim in the homeless area there, so it was a good aggressive attack by the company,” Marfongelli said.
Both sides of the bypass were shut down during the fire so that crews could access a hydrant on the side of the road across from the camp. Traffic was rerouted through Bridge Street until firefighters cleared the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“They do a lot of cooking down there. They do a lot of smoking, so it could be a combination of those,” Marfongelli said.
