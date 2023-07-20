BEVERLY — The summer calendar is filling up fast in Beverly. Here's a quick look at several upcoming events in the city.
Classic car show at Endicott College
The 13th annual Misselwood Concours d'Elegance will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 21-23, at the scenic Misselwood Estate at Endicott College.
The event displays "stunning cars" and motorcycles from across North America, according to the college. This year models will include Bugattis, cars of the Colorado Grand, Japanese classics, and the Porsche 356, among others.
Saturday's Cars & Coffee and Tour d'Elegance events are free for spectators. All other events, including a kick-off reception and 13th anniversary dinner, are ticketed. All proceeds support the Inspire Scholarship for first-generation students at Endicott College.
The schedule includes the kick-off reception on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.; Cars & Coffee on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.; Tour d'Elegance on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; anniversary dinner on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Misselwood Concours d'Elegance on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The main event, the Concours d'Elegance, will feature live music, food carts, art, a silent auction, test drives, vendors and a VIP pavilion.
For more information go to misselwoodconcours.com.
Beverly Main Streets Block Party
Beverly Main Streets will hold its 10th annual Block Party on Saturday, July 29, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Cabot Street in downtown Beverly.
This year's Block Party will include live music from local bands, DJ sets, beer and food from local restaurants, and party games including giant beer pong and cornhole.
A $5 cash donation is suggested for entry. Beer, wine and sangria will be cash only.
Cabot Street will be closed to regular traffic from its intersection with Federal Street to its intersection with Pond Street from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. Police detours will be in place and parking will be limited. Visitors are advised to walk, bike or use public transit.
For more information go to https://bevmain.org/events/downtown-block-party/.
Beverly Homecoming
The 58th annual Beverly Homecoming will be held Aug. 1-6, with many of the events at Lynch Park. Highlights include the LobsterFest, the Homecoming 5K Road Race, and the fireworks display on the final night.
There will also be live music, family-friendly movies, lawn games and other events over the course of the six days.
For the full scheduled go to www.beverlyhomecoming.org/.
Nautical Knot-Tying Exhibit
The city is soliciting design proposals from artists for an interactive, educational nautical knot-tying exhibit to be built and installed along the Beverly waterfront. The chosen artist will have a chance to consult and assist with the exhibit build-out.
Artists of all skill levels and backgrounds are invited to apply. The application deadline is July 28 at noon. To learn more or to submit a proposal, go to https://sites.google.com/view/beverly-nautical-knots.
The Beverly Harbor Management Authority is sponsoring the exhibit in partnership with the city of Beverly, Beverly Main Streets, Montserrat College of Art, Historic Beverly, John Hall Design Group, and Jason Rodricks. other organizations. The program is supported in part by a grant from the Beverly Cultural Council, a local agency that is supported by the state Mass Cultural Council.
Briscoe documentary at The Cabot
A second free screening of "A Century on Sohier Road" will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at The Cabot in Beverly.
The documentary was created by seniors at Beverly High School about the iconic Briscoe Building, which served for years as a school and is now being converted into affordable housing for seniors and artist space.
For more information and tickets go to https://thecabot.org/event/a-century-on-sohier-road/.