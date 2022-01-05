SALEM — Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced on Wednesday that he will not seek another term as district attorney.
Blodgett, in a statement released by his office Wednesday morning, said the decision comes "after considerable thought and discussion" with his family.
Blodgett, of Peabody, was first elected in 2002, replacing Kevin Burke.
"It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as the Essex District Attorney for the past 20 years," Blodgett said in his statement. "I will always be indebted to the people of Essex County for their confidence in me. "
Blodgett went on to praise the staff of attorneys and other personnel "who work hard every day to seek justice for victims of crime. Their diligence, determination, ethics, and compassion have served the people of this county well and have made my job deeply rewarding."
Blodgett said he will complete his term, which is his fifth.
The announcement is expected to draw significant interest in the seat.