BYFIELD — The Bluebird Performance Venue - an "outside the box" coffeehouse-like setting for music, poetry and spoken word - has flown the coop and found a new nest.
Hatched last April in Georgetown, the monthly "invitational open mic" venue was moved to the Byfield Community Arts Center at the first of the year by co-founders Lynne Deschenes and Alyce Underhill.
"Outside the box," in the case of the Bluebird, means musical offerings from seldom heard instruments coupled with spoken word performance by talented poets that help create a unique experience for patrons.
Underhill, an artist, singer, songwriter and musician, and Deschenes, holistic health practitioner, are excited by the response so far. The second monthly show at The Bluebird's new location attracted a crowd of 50 fans.
"It's been really good," Deschenes said. "We have had such an amazing a response. People just keep coming in and they are blown away just by the variety of what we're offering, the quality of the musicians, the quality of the poets at a very affordable price."
After nine concerts at a second-floor location in Georgetown last year, the pair moved the venue the mile and a half as the bluebird flies to Byfield to open shows to those with mobility issues, they said.
"Where we were in Georgetown, it was a second-floor walk up. Certainly, there were people that that would preclude from ever seeing a performance (there)," Deschenes said.
While the larger capacity of the Byfield Community Arts Center space and the handicap accessibility were obvious draws for the switch, the new space also offers other advantages.
"We have a stage, professional lighting, we have a built-in sound system, so it's a much more improved environment from where we were," Alyce Underhill said.
Another benefit is that the Byfield locale is just a stone's throw from Interstate 95's Central Street exit. Easy to get to and easy to find, Deschenes said.
"It's not like they're going to get lost in the woods of Byfield."
The musical menu is diverse at the Bluebird. Past shows have featured performances by a six-piece brass band, bag pipes, fiddlers, accordion, piano, native flutes, resonator guitar, native drums, ukulele, Eastern European music, blues, original, and classical music.
In September, Bluebird hosted professional actor Stephen Collins and his one-man play for a special presentation of “An Evening With Walt Whitman."
Bluebird shows are billed as "invitational" open mic event as the pair carefully curates each night's offerings.
"On Saturday night, one of the featured performers told me she thought we were doing a great job curating the different acts that had performed at this venue," Underhill said.
"That's exactly what we're doing - curating shows because we don't want just anybody, everybody, coming in. We want to present our audience with the best possible experience, listening experience, that they can have and it seems like we're hitting the mark so far."
What prompted the pair to open The Bluebird Performance Venue in the first place?
"It was when we were at a really bad open mic (night)," Underhill said.
"Yeah, we were at a pretty bad open mic and literally someone was writing the song as they were performing it, and they weren't sure they were doing it well either," Deschenes said.
The seed was planted in their disappointment and the next door neighbors decided they could do better. Underhill, as a singer and songwriter, has been a performer for years, but had no background in the business side.
"I've been up on the other side of it, but as far as running it, no, and Lynne neither. We just jumped in and said 'How hard can be,'" Underhill said.
Next, came the decision to present something new and different, instead of the tried-and-true, expected coffeehouse offerings.
"We really thought about what would we like. Alyce and I went to a Jesse Cook concert together and we really loved the whole 'world music' exposure of bringing in music from other cultures, other instrumentation from other cultures - just exposing ourselves to lots of instruments we've never heard before," Deschenes said.
"I thought, 'How do we get more of that here? Can't we just do that?' And so we did," she said.
While the pair brainstormed on the coffeehouse setup and content, they were stuck when it came to finding the perfect name for the venue, they said.
"The whole Bluebird concept came from Alyce and I sitting on her back deck. She's always attracting bluebirds to her yard and we were sitting around the picnic table, wracking our brains, 'What are we going to call ourselves? What are we going to call ourselves? We have got to get a good name.' Seven or eight different bluebirds were overhead, they were practically dive-bombing us, and then it came clear - it was going to be Bluebird."
The pair said that they've discovered at shows at The Bluebird, the vibe and energy is palpable.
"People come in, and you know we have big smiles on our faces and we try to make a point of saying hello to everybody. There's just something special - people's faces just smile and they relax and you know that their endorphins are starting to flow," Deschene said.
"Bringing people together is good for their physical and mental health. We've been compartmentalized in our own little cubes for a couple of years now that bringing people together, and having conversation together, listening and enjoying a poet together, is quite relaxing," she said."
"And also being moved by what they're hearing because the poets bring some moving poetry - they are touching people's hearts. The music does that too. Whether it's a sad music or happy music, they just feel their feelings," Underhill said.
"That really speaks to the quality of the artists coming - that they can evoke such deep emotions."
Bluebird shows are affordable - $10 cash cover per person ($5 for kids) and on occasion, $20 for "featured presentations."
The March 4 show will feature poets Peter Crowley, Eliz McKim and Margaret Ohrn, a presentation by Salam Alkaby playing the Persian Oud. The March 4 featured performance will by Far and Wide, performing music from the Balkans.
IF YOU GO
BLUEBIRD PERFORMANCE VENUE
Byfield Community Arts Center
7 Central St., Byfield
Saturday, March 4, 7 p.m. - Far and Wide, Salam Alkaby and poets Peter Crowley, Eliz McKim and Margaret Ohrn.
Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. - Guitarist Scott Ouellette and percussionist Tom Lynch, cello ensemble from the Beverly Study Orchestra, others TBA.
www.thebluebirdperfomancevenue.com.