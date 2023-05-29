BEVERLY — The Beverly Board of Health has passed new regulations in an attempt to crack down on the sale of synthetic cannabinoids and decrease the number of stores that sell tobacco products in the city.
The new regulations prohibit the sale, manufacturing and distribution of synthetic products such asg delta-8 and delta-10 and would gradually reduce the cap on the number of businesses than can sell tobacco of any kind, including adult-only tobacco stores.
Health Director Laura DelleChiaie said the new rules were prompted in part by problems at the Cabot Smoke Shop, whose permit was permanently revoked by the Board of Health last year for illegally selling to customers under 21 and selling illegal flavored tobacco.
“That has really fueled them to crack down on who can sell tobacco,” DelleChiaie said.
The Board of Health, a volunteer three-member city board, passed the regulations at its meeting last week.
DelleChiaie said state law already prohibits the sale of synthetic cannabinoids, but the new regulations give the Board of Health local enforcement authority and cover new products that the tobacco industry is continually developing.
“We don’t want to see any of these synthetic products,” DelleChiaie said. “We’re trying to get ahead of the game.”
The new regulation defines a synthetically derived cannabinoid as “any cannabinoid that is altered by a chemical reaction that changes the molecular structure of any natural cannabinoid derived from the plant Cannabis to another cannabinoid found naturally in the plant Cannabis.” It says the definition includes but it not limited to delta-8 and delta-10.
The regulation imposes a $1,000 fine for a first offense, $2,000 for a second offense, and $5,000 for a third offense with an automatic permit suspension.
The new regulations would also gradually reduce the cap on the number of stores that sell tobacco as they go out of business.
The city currently allows 39 businesses to sell tobacco, ranging from convenience stores to gas stations, and two adult-only tobacco stores, whose customers must be 21 or older.
DelleChiaie said those caps would be reduced if a store goes out of business and does not transfer its permit to a new owner.
“Right now we’re only allowing two adult-only stores,” she said. “When those go out of business there will be no more adult-only stores.”
The two adult-only stores are Beverly Smoke Shop on Rantoul Street and Bluemoon Smoke Shop on Enon Street.
A third regulation will prohibit businesses from selling marijuana products unless they get approval from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
“Marijuana is legal in Massachusetts but unless you go through the proper process with the Cannabis Control Commission we don’t want to see it in stores,” DelleChiaie said.
