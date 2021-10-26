BEVERLY — The city’s Board of Health has rejected a couple’s request to keep roosters on their land and ordered them to remove the animals by Nov. 4.
The board said the roosters violate a permit issued six years ago to Anita and Brian Deeley, who raise chickens and bees at their 19-acre farm on Juniper Street to support their business, Beverly Bees.
Beverly Director of Public Heath William Burke said in Oct. 22 letter that the Deeleys must remove the roosters from the property within 14 days or face “further administrative and/or legal action.”
The Deeleys, who could not be reached for comment for this story, sell eggs, honey and other products at their Beverly Bees store on Artists’ Row in Salem and at Boston-area farmers markets. They have said they need roosters, which are male chickens, to breed chicks and to protect the egg-laying hens from predators like hawks.
The dispute arose in April when a neighbor complained to the Board of Health about noise from the roosters. Burke ordered the Deeleys to remove the roosters, saying they were prohibited by the terms of a “keeping of animals” permit the city issued them in 2015. That permit allows the Deeleys to have up to 36 poultry, but prohibits roosters.
The Deeleys contested the decision, saying their property should fall under state agriculture laws that say noise from livestock on farms cannot be deemed a nuisance.
The Deeleys filed an amended application with the Board of Health for a permit that included roosters. But at a hearing last week, the board denied the application after considering the “public health, safety, and welfare of the community,” according to Burke’s letter.
“By your own admission, which was confirmed by Health Department staff, you are keeping a number of roosters in violation of that prohibition in your permit,” Burke wrote.
The decision came despite several letters of support sent to the board on behalf of the Deeleys.
Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Gould wrote that the Deeleys’ farm is an “agricultural gem” and urged the city’s health department to come up with a solution to support a sustainable local farm.
“In a world racing against climate change, seeking alternative energies, going green, decreasing our carbon footprint, etc., it seems perhaps counterproductive not to assist them and discuss their needs,” Gould wrote.
Philip Driscoll, who lives in the same neighborhood as the Deeleys, wrote a letter of support saying that he and his wife have never heard a rooster while out on walks.
“Even if we heard a rooster my wife and I believe we would appreciate the sounds, as it would harken us back to when our neighborhood was truly called Beverly Farms,” Driscoll wrote.
