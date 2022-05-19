SALEM — The Salem Board of Health says it has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city in recent days.
The seven-day daily average is approximately 25 new cases per day, city officials said in a notice to residents earlier this week. Salem Hospital has around 20 COVID-positive patients admitted to the hospital. Additionally, there is a general increase in COVID in the wastewater in Salem, officials said.
They said that while this information may not seem concerning, the Board of Health does view this data as a troubling trend.
The board is strongly advising residents to consider taking preventative measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19, such as masking in public indoor spaces, getting vaccinated, getting a booster dose if they haven't yet, and stay home when sick.
More information about COVID-19 in Salem can be found at www.salemma.gov/covid.