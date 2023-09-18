Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.