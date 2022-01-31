BEVERLY — The Board of Health on Monday voted to let the city’s indoor mask mandate expire, saying the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations have declined since the mandate was imposed on Jan. 6.
The 3-0 vote means the mask mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
“I think the numbers are much more encouraging today than they were when we put the mandate in place,” board member Dr. Justin Jordan said.
The board had voted 2-1 on Jan. 5 to impose a mask mandate but to revisit it in 30 days. Board member Susan Higgins, who voted against it, said Monday that people need to learn to live with COVID like we do with the flu. She called the mandate “haphazard.”
“It’s meaningless that you have to wear a mask when you walk into a restaurant, but when you sit next to each other and you’re laughing and talking you don’t have to have a mask on,” Higgins said.
Beverly Health Director William Burke said the city used “education” rather than punitive measures to enforce the mask mandate over the last month. He said the department visited 200 to 300 business in the first weekend to inform people of the rule and give out masks and signs.
“I want to thank the food establishments and the gyms that continue to work with us,” Burke said. “It’s a true partnership.”
Higgins said a mandate that is not strictly enforced is not really a mandate. That’s why she favors a recommendation.
“I advocate that we don’t impose a mandate but stress all steps necessary to control COVID,” she said.
While voting to let the mandate expire, Jordan said it was a good decision to impose it last month when cases and hospitalizations were higher. The mandate applied to everyone in Beverly ages 2 and older in all indoor public spaces, with exceptions for medical conditions.
“I think we made a good choice at the time for the situation we were in,” Jordan said.
Burke said that although COVID cases are declining, it was important to point out that 21 people had died of the virus in Beverly since Nov. 22.
“There are names and faces associated with these deaths,” he said.
The public was not allowed to speak during the meeting, which was held over Zoom. The three board members, Burke and Teresa Kirsch, the city’s public health nurse, were the only people to speak.
