BEVERLY — The newly formed Beverly Sailing Association has purchased 12 "good as new" boats and sails for the Beverly High School sailing team.
The BSA was formed by members of the Jubilee Yacht Club who were watching BHS sailing team practices on Beverly's inner harbor this past spring and noticed they were using boats that were more than 15 years old and in very poor shape, according to the association.
"We were motivated to spring into action — get organized, learn the ropes for donating, raise money to help make a difference, locate and purchase what was needed, and arrange for convenient storage," the BSA said in a press release.
The BSA said it raised "significant funds" from nearly 30 donors and contracted with Boston College and the Intercollegiate Sailing Association to purchase 12 Club 420s and sails. The donation to the high school sailing team was accepted by the Beverly School Committee at its October meeting.
"It is difficult for the city and/or school department to fully fund a competitive high school sailing team given other demands on their budgets so organizations like BSA can help fill a gap through private donations," the BSA said.
Jubilee Yacht Club is storing the BHS boats year-round and providing float space during the season. The waters in front of the club are the "home waters" for practicing and hosting regattas.
"Our hope is that BHS team members will learn and excel in sailboat racing, and carry the BHS banner to first-class college sailing programs and have a lifetime enjoyment of boating," the BSA said.
The BSA's board of directors are Paul Earl, Dave Altman, Jed Dickman, Bill King and Chuck Twombly. For more information or to help out, contact the BSA at hunterearl@gmail.com.