The body of a man found in the waters between the Misery Islands and Bakers Island last week has been identified as 73-year-old Reading resident Stephen Brodecki.
The Beverly Police Department initially received a call last Wednesday at 8:20 a.m., reporting a body was found in the water near the Misery Islands, which are situated about a half-mile out from West Beach in Beverly Farms and managed by The Trustees of Reservations.
A short time later, the Fire Department issued a notice that its Marine 1 unit was working with the harbormaster on an incident just offshore by the Misery Islands.
Beverly police spokesman Mike Boccuzzi said this week that the boat was found moored at the Misery Islands while Brodecki's body was found farther in the direction of Beverly waters to the west.
For a number of years Brodecki owned the boat “Sea Shepherd” at a mooring at Misery Islands, where, for the past week, boaters have been leaving flowers in his memory.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Beverly police had no comment on the cause of death or the preliminary findings of the investigation, according to Boccuzzi.