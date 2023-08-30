HAMILTON — Local police and firefighters, along with a dive team, located the body of a person who had been reported missing, along with a crashed car, on Wednesday morning in Chebacco Lake.
That morning, the Hamilton Police Department received a report of a missing person in Chebacco Lake from the Wrentham Police Department.
Based on cell phone location information, Hamilton police, along with the Hamilton Fire Department, and the Beverly Fire Department Dive Team, managed to locate the body of the missing person, as well as his crashed car, in the area of the Chebacco Lake boat ramp, according to a press release.
Further details of the investigation, which is being carried out by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police CPAC unit, were not available Wednesday afternoon.