SALEM — For a second week in a row, part of Bridge Street was closed and police were scouring the Satanic Temple for a possible bomb following an emailed bomb threat Thursday morning. But unlike last time, this threat also required the evacuation of a nearby elementary school.
Police issued a reverse-911 call and text to residents mid-morning Thursday, saying the police “has received another bomb threat to the Satanic Temple on Bridge Street. Responsible public safety management mandates we take these threats seriously.” Less than 45 minutes later, another alert went out saying the threat had been cleared, and there’s “no longer any danger in the area, and Bridge Street is open to all traffic.”
The threat impacted Carlton Innovation School, a Salem school whose front door is not even 300 feet from the Temple’s property line on Bridge Street. The incident caused the district to move the school’s students and staff to Salem High School for much of the school day, according to acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy.
“I went up and visited the staff at the high school. The Carlton staff is amazing,” McCarthy said. “The kids, when I got there, had just been released out onto the field house floor. They were running around playing kickball, shooting baskets while the staff at the high school and Carlton were putting out tables.”
Even though the bomb threat was cleared by 11 a.m., the students stayed at the high school until after lunch. Having been fed, they were then returned to Skerry Street from their abrupt trip across the city, according to McCarthy.
“These incidents with regard to bomb threats are horrific and result in a school having to evacuate,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, but with this age group, they were excited to be able to go to the high school. It was almost like a field trip to the high school, where they got to go where all the big kids go.”
Thursday’s threat came just a little more than a week after a similar threat targeted the temple and triggered a roughly two-hour shutdown of the area, specifically Bridge Street from Beacon to Osgood streets. The stretch of Bridge Street also includes Skerry Street, where, in addition to the school, is a small dead-end road with a half-dozen homes.
The initial email on Feb. 21, which was during school vacation week, evoked the name of Allah and threatened to “kill all you satanic degenerates.” The new email, received by numerous news agencies, law enforcement, local officials and others just before 9 a.m., opened by saying the author had “been instructed to kill you all.”
“I prefer to give you a warning and one last final chance to repent and ammend (sic) your ways,” the email read. “We placed a bоmb in the Satanic temple in Salem which will detonate in a few hours. Evacuate now so nobody dies. Next time there will not be a warning. We have connections to ISIS.”
On the Feb. 21 bomb threat, police determined it to be a hoax after a thorough search of the property that day.
The Police Department and McCarthy issued a statement later in the day, noting “a disturbing trend in recent weeks of increased rhetoric of threats of violence” and promising to take each threat seriously. The week prior, Salem High School and numerous other schools around the state were targeted in a series of hoax phone calls.
The Satanic Temple also issued a statement at the time, saying it learned about the threat initially after police had learned about it from Tufts (the email had also been sent to multiple addresses there), and was able to resume operations after police determined the building was safe.
While things evidently went well for Carlton’s evacuation, officials are still taking steps to ensure the students affected by the hoax bomb threat feel safe, according to McCarthy.
“In conversations with the police chief, he was going to ... have Derby available to walk around, meet the kids — Derby is our care and comfort dog — to make sure things go back to normal pretty quickly,” McCarthy said. “It has been resolved, but obviously through the school department, we’ll be following up with the staff and kids to provide them any of the resources they need.”
