DANVERS — A new transportation bond bill could reinstate the Danvers Square bus stop.
The bill was passed by the Mass. House of Representatives June 23. If approved by the state Senate and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, it would provide funding to make local transportation systems more reliable, modern and environmentally friendly.
The MBTA's Route 465 bus made stops at Danvers Square, Salem Depot, Peabody Square, and the Liberty Tree and North Shore malls. It was removed from schedules last year.
State Rep. Sally Kerans, who pushed for the reinstatement of the stop to be included in the bond bill, said bringing back a bus to Danvers Square will better connect town residents to other communities.
“Just the other day, I bumped into a couple in Danvers Square that would use it to go to the Salem Depot,” Kerans said. “It’s an important thing for people.”
In the bond bill, Kerans added language that would establish a 30-day appeal process for a community who has been affected by a suspended bus service. It would require MBTA officials to meet with local leaders to discuss the service, along with alternatives to eliminating it.
“I am optimistic and I think (the bond bill) will help us make our case for restoring that Danvers Square stop,” Kerans said.
Danvers pays a $500,000 assessment annually for access to public transportation through the MBTA, she said.
Kerans and several other advocates for the stop attended a public hearing via Zoom on the MBTA’s new bus network redesign last month. There, they urged the MBTA to reinstate the 465 route.
“We’ll keep delivering that message,” Kerans said. “I was really pleased with the number of people who spoke at the MBTA hearing. They heard us, and so we'll just keep at it.”
