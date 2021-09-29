The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative is now offering booster Pfizer shots to individuals who are 65 and older or immunocompromised.
Booster shots will also be available to those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 complications or if their institutional or occupational exposure to the virus puts them at high risk.
On Friday, the state Board of Health approved 460 vaccine sites to administer third doses. The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative — which includes several towns on the North Shore and Cape Ann — was one of 10 non-retail pharmacies to get the green light.
Booster shots were given the next morning at GCACC’s weekly clinic in Rockport.
“Rachel Lee (leader of GCACC and the Hamilton public health nurse) spoke with Jana Ferguson (state assistant health commissioner) to see if we were cleared to start giving booster shots in Rockport,” said Rockport Board of Health member and GCACC volunteer Ruth George. “I think we were one of the first locations in the state to start giving out boosters that Saturday morning.”
Since the booster announcement, GCACC has been busier than ever.
“It has been pretty slow (up until Friday),” said Colleen Fermon, Ipswich Board of Health director and GCACC board member. “With the booster doses, we’ve seen a huge uptick in interest.”
George said 10 to 20 vaccines have been administered in Rockport every Saturday. This past Saturday, however, saw 62 people getting shots.
“We already have 40 booked for next Saturday,” she explained. “In Rockport, we have given out around 190 vaccines so far.”
Since June, GCACC has organized vaccine clinics in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester, as well as Boxford, Hamilton, Ipswich, Middleton, Topsfield and Wenham. In addition to Rockport, GCACC hosts weekly vaccine clinics in Essex, Ipswich, Topsfield (until Thursday, Oct. 14) and Hamilton.
All GCACC clinics are open to Massachusetts residents and each provide Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, who helped get GCACC approved in the Legislature, was on-site at the Rockport Community Center on Saturday.
“It took a long time for us to get this running,” the Gloucester Republican said. “It was never our intent to make decisions for these communities, it was always to allow the communities to make decisions for themselves.”
According to George, there’s no end date in sight for Rockport’s weekly clinic, which is held Saturdays at the Rockport Community House.
GCACC clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older, and health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. In addition to the Rockport clinic, the schedule is as follows:
- Mondays — Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end (closed Oct. 11). First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
- Wednesdays — Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third dose of Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
- Thursdays — Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St., 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 8 W. Common St., 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through the GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com.