BEVERLY — Rachel Borgatti has been named the next executive director at Beverly Main Streets, a nonprofit economic development group.
Borgatti — who has 20 years' experience in various roles of nonprofit leadership, fundraising and program management — succeeds longtime director Gin Wallace, who retired in September after 14 years leading the organization.
"As a local business owner and resident, I'm thrilled to welcome Rachel to Beverly. She is a highly regarded nonprofit leader with a clear passion for connecting people and will ensure our downtown continues to grow and prosper for the benefit of everyone. I am excited for her to continue our Downtown For All initiative and to work to improve our wayfinding, signage and walkability of our great little city" said Paul Gentile, co-owner of Gentile Brewing and a Beverly Main Streets board member, in an announcement.
Borgatti lives in Salem and most recently worked as a self-employed consultant to social impact organizations, helping them grow and improve marketing, operations and community engagement. She also works part-time as a Salem COVID-19 Neighborhood Ambassador, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She got her start, however, as a research scientist for the Smithsonian Institution and has managed sustainability programs, for nonprofits and municipalities, from compost to watershed protection. She also served as executive director for a placemaking nonprofit in downtown Boston.
“I’ve long been intrigued by the intersection of art, environment, community and place, making Beverly, with its vibrant downtown life, thriving arts community and access to the ocean, the perfect place," said Borgatti.
"Authentic place-based work cannot be done alone and I’m excited to collaborate with the board, the city of Beverly and community stakeholders to continue to ensure that Beverly’s main streets and the arts district continue to be vibrant, inclusive, and thriving places,” she said.
Brenda Murphy, who chairs the Beverly Main Streets board of directors, described Borgatti as a “pragmatic leader full of energy and enthusiasm." She said her love of community and collaboration will help the organization move forward on things like the Downtown 2030 strategic plan in partnership with the Beverly community.
“The board looks forward to working with Rachel as our new executive director and is confident that Beverly Main Streets will be well-positioned under her guidance for years to come,” said Murphy.