BEVERLY — Boston Celtics Assistant General Manager Mike Zarren will be the guest speaker as the Waring School kicks off its Alumni Lecture Series as part of the school's 50th anniversary celebration.
Zarren will speak Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Waring School, 35 Standley St. in Beverly. The event is free and open to the public.
Zarren is a 1994 graduate of Waring, a private liberal arts and sciences school for grades 6-12. A lifelong Celtics fan and season-ticket holder, he's in his 18th year with the Celtics after starting as an unpaid intern. He is widely recognized as one of the leaders in the field of advanced statistical analysis in the game of basketball and is responsible for the development of new technologies for the team, including its statistical database and video archive/delivery system.
To reserve a spot for the event, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/waring-alumni-lecture-series-mike-zarren-94-tickets-427949357047?lang=en-us&locale=en_US&status=30&view=listing.