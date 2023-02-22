PEABODY — A Dorchester man has been arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a postal worker outside a Peabody housing complex last month.
Anthony Diaz, 20, was identified in part by the pricey designer clothing — a $520 BAPE sweatshirt and a Moncler puffer coat (which can sell for around $1,500) — he was wearing during the holdup.
But he was also identified through an array of surveillance images and cell tower data that left a trail of digital breadcrumbs for investigators and not only contradicted his alibi but put his phone in the same locations he was spotted at during the day of the robbery on Jan. 4.
In an affidavit, a United States Postal Inspector described how there have been at least a dozen incidents in the Greater Boston area in which letter carriers were approached — 10 in which they were robbed of mailbox keys and six in which the robber was armed.
That's what prosecutors say happened in Peabody on the afternoon of Jan. 4, as a carrier delivered to the Peabody Housing Authority's apartment complex on Veterans Memorial Drive.
The carrier noticed a man walking near Rockdale Park and a Honda Accord parked facing Lynn Street. As he went to open the door to his mail truck, the man suddenly came up behind and asked him how he was doing.
Then he demanded, "Give me the keys," and pointed a small, black semiautomatic handgun at the carrier.
The carrier initially handed him the key to the truck, but the robber — allegedly Diaz — then said, "Give me the rest of the keys," according to the inspector's affidavit. "Hurry up or I'll shoot you."
The carrier gave him the entire ring of keys, which, besides a key to open mailboxes also included a master key for another apartment complex on Lynn Street.
Police later retrieved Peabody Housing Authority and other surveillance images that showed a man fitting the description provided by the carrier — and the 2013 Honda he left in, which was registered to Diaz.
When police found the car parked outside the Dorchester address where it was registered later that night, they towed and searched it, turning up Diaz's Venmo card — and other evidence, including empty envelopes, check stubs, and pieces of paper with what appeared to be practice signatures of at least two people.
They also found an application for a Chelsea luxury apartment complex he and a woman had visited the day after Christmas. (According to an online listing, apartments at the complex start at $2,200 for a studio and range to over $4,000 a month.)
Shortly after speaking to Diaz by phone to tell him they'd towed his car because it had been involved in a crime, the investigator wrote, Diaz called police to report the Honda had been stolen while he was in Malden earlier that day.
But postal inspectors were able to determine, by using cell tower records, that Diaz had not been to Malden, and that at the time he'd called police on the evening of Jan. 4, he was in Lynn.
Surveillance images from the Chelsea apartment complex showed Diaz wearing the same BAPE camouflage hoody as seen during the robbery 11 days later, the inspector noted.
Diaz was arrested Tuesday and made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Worcester Tuesday afternoon.
Diaz is facing a federal charge of forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a postal employee in the performance of official duties, while using a deadly weapon, and with assaulting a person having lawful charge, custody and control of United States mail, money, and other property with the intent to rob, steal and purloin, all while using a weapon.
He is currently detained pending a further hearing on Feb. 27.
The inspector's affidavit said Diaz had also previously faced charges in connection with mail thefts in Somerset, which were continued without a finding, and had also come under scrutiny in Woburn.
Investigators say that mail thefts have spiked in recent years through three separate schemes, including fishing mail out of boxes, prying them open — and stealing or counterfeiting mailbox "Arrow" keys.
After the postal service began retrofitting mailboxes with narrower slots to prevent thieves from "fishing" mail out of them, they saw a spike in thefts of the specialized keys, which are designed to open mailboxes in a specific area.
“The national trend of threatening, assaulting and robbing United States postal employees for Arrow keys has sadly made its way to Massachusetts," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a press release. "Postal workers are essential to countless aspects of our community and often go to great lengths to provide their invaluable services, at times in incredibly challenging circumstances."
The investigation involved both the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Peabody police.
If convicted of both counts, Diaz faces up to a total of 30 years in federal prison.