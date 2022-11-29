BOXFORD — Boxford Town Administrator Matthew R. Coogan will spend a year on probation after admitting to sufficient evidence that he was driving drunk and negligently when he crashed into a utility pole in Ipswich last September.
Coogan, 39, of 12 Nabby's Point Road, Ipswich, appeared with his attorney Monday in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport, a week and a half before he was due back before a judge in the case.
Judge Peter Doyle agreed to a request from Coogan and his attorney to continue the drunken driving and driving to endanger charges without a finding for one year, meaning that if Coogan stays out of further trouble, does not drive for 60 days, completes an alcohol safety class, and pays a total of $850 in fees and assessments, the charges will be dismissed.
The disposition of the case, often referred to in the court by the section of the drunken driving law, "24D," that allows for it, is typical in first-time drunken driving cases.
A charge of driving without a license — Coogan's license had expired at the time of the crash — was dismissed at the request of the district attorney's office.
The Sept. 2 crash occurred at the intersection of Manning and Warren streets in Ipswich just before 2 a.m., according to a police report. The impact of Coogan's Volkswagen snapped a utility pole in half.
Police wrote that Coogan appeared to be in shock, was unsteady on his bare feet and smelled of alcohol. He told them he'd just attended a youth soccer event at the Ipswich brewery.
Police also wrote that Coogan mentioned his position as the town administrator for Boxford, a job he took last year. Prior to that he had served as chief of staff for then-Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday. He had also worked in the planning departments in Salem, Gloucester and Essex.
Out of concern that he had suffered a concussion, first responders at the scene convinced Coogan to go to the hospital by ambulance. Because of that, no field sobriety or breath tests were offered and he was not placed under arrest. He was sent a summons to appear in court the following month.
Coogan's arraignment had originally been scheduled for Oct. 7, but he appeared in court three days earlier and was allowed to remain free on condition that he not drive while the case was pending.
He had been scheduled to appear again on Dec. 7 but showed up on Monday.
Daily News of Newburyport Editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.