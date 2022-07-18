BOXFORD — Boxford firefighters are battling a two-alarm structure fire this morning.
The Fire Department issued an alert around 10:45 a.m., urging the public to steer clear of the fire scene at 270-300 Middleton Road.
According to scanner chatter, it was a 2½ story wood-framed residential building. Other departments responded to the scene as well to provide mutual aid and to cover the fire stations.
A second alarm was struck. Firefighters at the scene also had to spend time hydrating due to extreme heat.