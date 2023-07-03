Boxford Girl Scout Katherine Faddis was recently honored with the highest achievement in Girl Scouting — the Gold Award — for her work on creating a community volleyball clinic for interested middle school students.
The ‘Volleyball Program’ was inspired by Faddis’ love of playing the game with her high school team, according to an announcement. But she was upset to realize that most people joined her team with little to no experience in the sport. By hosting a volleyball clinic aimed toward interested middle-schoolers, Faddis hoped that girls could improve their skills as well as their self-esteem and confidence when trying something new.
She reported that each of the clinic’s participants improved from the first day to the last by participating in games and skill development exercises. The clinic was so successful that it was decided that it would be an annual event for local middle-schoolers to explore the sport.
“I had to put into practice project management by having a timeline, following up with people and knowing the task I had to do. I did a lot of public speaking, during the meetings and the clinic, which was a little out of my comfort zone and took courage, confidence and character from me,” said Faddis.
The Gold Award is available to Girl Scouts in high school who create sustainable change on a community or world issue, from teen nutrition to literacy development in youth; they address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change, and lead a team of people to success.