BOXFORD — A young Boxford man is facing a reckless driving charge after New Hampshire state police troopers say they discovered he was driving 121 mph on Route 95 southbound in Greenland Saturday morning.
Jake Marley, 19, will be required to appear in Portsmouth District Court on Dec. 19.
Troopers conducting speed enforcement along the highway first spotted the black BMW coupe in Greenland just before 7:30 a.m. One trooper radioed another, who caught up with the car, which was still going over 100 mph. The trooper stopped the BMW in North Hampton.
The team of troopers was part of a New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit targeting speeding and aggressive driving on highways in that state. They also collect and provide information about average speeds and travel times to the public.
