BEVERLY — A school bus driver has been placed on paid leave after a 9-year-old boy with special needs was left on a bus beyond his stop after the boy feel asleep.
Rachel Martin, the boy's mother, said the bus driver failed to make sure everyone had gotten off the bus after the driver dropped off students at the Centerville School in Beverly Tuesday morning. The driver then continued onto her next route to take students to the high school. That happened to be the same bus that the boy's older sister takes. When the sister got on the bus, she spotted her younger brother asleep.
"She texted me a picture of my son on the bus sleeping and said, 'I'm confused. Why is he on the high school bus?'" Martin said.
Martin said her son is a "flight risk" and could have been hurt if his sister hadn't spotted him and he was ultimately left on the bus when it returned to the bus depot at Beverly Middle School on Cabot Street.
"It's unacceptable," Martin said. "If a stranger had woken him up he would have run onto that busy street."
Martin said her son was on the bus for a total of an hour and 30 minutes before he was finally dropped off at Centerville School. She said her daughter wanted to remain on the bus to make sure her brother got to school safely, but the driver ordered her to get off at the high school.
Superintendent Sue Charochak said in a statement that the bus driver has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal review of the incident. She said the district has re-trained its transportation staff to reinforce the procedures it has in place to prevent a child from being left on a bus. Charochak said a monitor who was scheduled to be on the bus that day called in sick.
"Our chief concern after an incident like this is the well-being of the student, and district staff have taken steps to ensure the student was not adversely affected by this incident," Charochak said. "At no time was the student alone on the bus."
Charochak said all of the district's school buses are equipped with a safety system called Child Check-Mate that requires the bus driver to press a button located at the back of the bus before the driver gets off. If the driver tries to open the door after shutting off the engine without hitting the button, the interior lights will flash and the horn will sound.
Charochak said such devices are now mandatory and would prevent a student from being left alone on a bus at the bus depot. In 2018, a Beverly kindergartner who was supposed to have gotten off at the Cove School was left on the bus at the bus depot, which was then on Sohier Road, and was hit by a car when he tried to walk home. The bus driver pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless child endangerment and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Martin said her son had recently transferred from the North Beverly School to a program for special needs students at Centerville School. She said the teachers and staff at the schools are "amazing" and she was not blaming them "in any way, shape or form." But she said she wants to see the bus driver fired, and intends to pursue the topic of bus safety with school officials to make sure no other child is left behind.
"At this point it's not just about my kid," Martin said. "Obviously it's an ongoing issue. It has to stop."