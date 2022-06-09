TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady said he got to experience what life will be like as a retired NFL quarterback for about six weeks before deciding that playing for the Bucs had been “an incredible part of my football journey, and it’s not over.”
Brady talked about his aborted retirement and reports that his relationship with former coach Bruce Arians had soured.
Speaking moments after the Bucs completed a short practice on the final day of mandatory minicamp, Brady said his focus is on winning another Super Bowl and he is glad to remain a part of the game as a broadcaster on Fox whenever his playing career ends.
Among the highlights Thursday:
— On if there was any truth to reports his relationship with Arians fractured before the loss to the Rams in the NFC division playoff game:
“Zero whatsoever. He and I have a great relationship and I think that’s part of why I chose (to be) here was because of Bruce. He and I have had incredible communication and I have great respect for him. He knows how I feel about him. That’s the most important thing. And I know how he feels about me.”
— On reports that he had discussions with the Dolphins about becoming a minority owner or possibly playing for them:
“Again, I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I have the last three or four years of my career about different opportunities when I’m done playing football. You know, I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do and I’ll get to be in the game of football. I think for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I hope to do for this team. That’s been my commitment. ...
“We’ve still got a lot to accomplish. I’ve got a long life ahead and there’s a lot of fun things to do ahead. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in football but at the same time, none of us are promised much beyond what we have now and this is the current moment and I’m really excited about going out there and trying to compete and win a championship.”
— On his indecision about whether to continue his career after leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns:
“It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do next year. It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and there are a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife. ... When the football season starts, everybody knows it’s 100 percent football. It’s just the way you have to be and that’s a big commitment to make.
“In order to play every game, you’ve got to train really hard, so I’ve got train hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment. To try to make those decisions have their challenges. It’s not like it was when I was 25, but I don’t think any of us feel like we felt when we were 25. Thankfully, there’s parts where I’m happy I’m not 25 and there’s other parts where I wish I were like 25 but I have a very complex, tricky life in different aspects and just trying to navigate it the best way I can.”
— On becoming a broadcaster for Fox whenever his career ends:
“I fell in love with this sport when I was a young kid and there’s still a great love for it. I think I always will and fortunately, beyond it, I’m going to stay in football now. That’s pretty clear. That will be fun. I look forward to whenever that happens and whenever I decide to make that decision to retire, you know, I think there were a lot of things about me ending up not having kind of a normal offseason.
“But I got to figure out what it would look like, which was really interesting for me. Which was good. I got a lot of good discussions with different people and learned a lot. Yeah. It should be a smoother transition then I would’ve thought.”
— On how he and new head coach Todd Bowles see the game the same way:
“We have a great relationship. I mean, obviously, I played against him for a long time, too. He’s very detailed. Really tough, hard-nosed coach. A little bit of a throwback. You know, you coach in New York, that toughens you up a lot. You coach with (Arians) for a long time, you coach with (Bill) Parcells, you get toughened up. I think he believes in a certain style of play, which is reflected in the way our defense performs.
“I think we’ve got to go play great complementary football, between what they do defensively and what we need to do offensively and how the kicking game relates to that. There’s been a lot of competition throughout (organized team activities) and through training camp and I’ve always loved Todd as a coach. Even when he was coaching against me.
“I’ve always had a lot of respect for him because every game we played against him, we had to go earn it and it was some new scheme, new design and it was nothing simple. You know, that’s tough for a quarterback. If you can have that ball in that quarterback’s hands and he can question what he’s doing with the ball, I think you’re doing a good job, and I think Todd has done that great over the years.”