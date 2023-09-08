PEABODY — The city’s Brazilian community was celebrated outside City Hall Thursday morning with a first-time flag raising in honor of Brazilian Independence Day.
It was on this date, Sept. 7, that Brazil officially declared independence from Portugal in 1822 after more than three centuries under the European nation’s control.
The day, known as Sete de Setembro in Portuguese, usually sees lavish parades and firework displays in major Brazilian cities.
The celebration was a much smaller affair in Peabody. A crowd of about 25 people and a color guard from the Peabody Police Department gathered around a podium by City Hall’s flag pole, but attendees were just as joyous about the event’s significance.
“It’s a privilege being here, seeing this, that the Brazilian flag is going up,” said Erly Souza, who was at the ceremony with family and friends visiting from Brazil.
“As a Brazilian, I’m very happy. I’ve lived in Peabody for more than 18 years and this is the first time I’ve seen this,” he said, looking up at the green and yellow flag flapping above.
It was resident Jose Vieira’s idea to officially start this new tradition in Peabody — a community where he’s made a much-loved home.
“I am an American citizen, but always, I try to do something for the community,” Vieira said. “This is one little thing I started doing, and that means a lot for me.”
He was joined by Mayor Ted Bettencourt and other local officials in raising the Brazilian flag as the country’s national anthem played over a speaker, followed by the American national anthem.
Fusing Brazilian culture and others with a new life in America is what this country is all about, Vieira said.
“When I left my small town that was 3,000 people, look what God did in my life,” he said. “He put me in this place with so many different people, so many people representing the state, the city (today), and for me, it is amazing.”
Vieira comes from Northern Brazil and immigrated to the U.S. about 20 years ago. He and his wife Maria, a certified nursing assistant, have two children: A son named Vinny, who owns KMF Strong gym in Peabody, and a daughter Sarah, a student at UMass Boston.
He was joined by his family and his pastor, Matt Chewning from Netcast Church in Danvers, during Thursday’s ceremony.
“It’s really a privilege to be able to be here today to celebrate this beautiful gift that we have together: To be out in the front of (City Hall), free to celebrate Brazilian freedom and also American freedom,” Chewning said during the ceremony before saying a prayer.
Bettencourt read a proclamation recognizing the Brazilian community’s contribution to the city, and noting this as the first official Brazilian Independence Day ceremony at City Hall.
It might be the first, he added, but it won’t be the last.
“I’m really excited and really happy to have the start of Brazilian Independence Day celebrated in the city of Peabody every year,” Bettencourt said. “We’re going to continue to build on this and make it even a bigger celebration.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.