DANVERS — Breakaway in Danvers will host its last event on New Year’s Eve.
The Route 1 music venue has provided a platform for local artists to share their talent for 7 years. But after a chance to reflect and recover from a serious heart attack, owner Joe Crowley said it’s time to close up shop.
“Breakaway deserves 100%, and I just made a decision that it’s in the betterment of my family that I take a step back,” Crowley said.
Crowley also owns Pisa Pizza in Malden. That business will remain open, and celebrate its 30th anniversary in February, he said.
At Breakaway, Crowley is proud of the hundreds of fundraisers the venue has hosted to support everything from local youth sports teams to families battling pediatric cancer. He looks back fondly at the weddings, parties and shows that have gone on there, especially the young musicians who performed on Breakaway’s stage.
“We've given them opportunities to play in front of hundreds of people as an opening act and as a side act, and we've had music schools and just a lot of young musicians that have started to play professionally now, along with the national professional musicians,” Crowley said. “The whole music scene was incredible.”
Breakaway was sued by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers this summer for copyright infringement over allegedly failing to pay licensing fees to play music at the club.
That lawsuit remains ongoing, with ASCAP most recently filing for a default judgment against the business. But that has nothing to do with Crowley’s decision to close, he said.
“It's not big money, but it's all being negotiated out,” he said. “They’re a really brutal company.”
As for Breakaway’s final season, the venue will continue to host events up until New Year’s Eve, when fan-favorite band Back to the 80's will rock out on stage, Crowley said.
“I’ve gotten nothing but support since we announced that we’re closing,” he said. “It’s going to be a good way to go out on New Year’s Eve.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.