PEABODY — Northeast Arc’s Breaking Grounds cafe will be shuttered for at least four to six weeks so crews can repair water damage the site sustained during a fire this past week.
Flames broke out in a third-story unit of the 65 Main St. building around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. While the blaze was contained to that unit, the building sustained water damage from sprinkler systems and firefighters’ hoses. All 36 residents have been displaced.
Breaking Grounds is a training site for people with developmental disabilities to work in the foodservice industry. Two employees and two guests were inside the shop when the fire broke out, but besides one man who was taken to the hospital for a minor case of smoke inhalation in another area of the building, no one was injured.
“The closure of the cafe will have a significant impact on our Project Perk interns, who will unfortunately have to put their job training on hold while the cafe is rebuilt,” Northeast Arc President Jo Ann Simons said in a statement Friday.
All Breaking Grounds employees will be offered other temporary roles at Northeast Arc while the shop is closed, Tim Brown, chief innovation and strategy officer for Northeast Arc, said in an interview Friday. They will keep their salaries and participants in the job training program will be temporarily moved into other programs, he added.
There will be significant financial losses from water-damaged equipment, lost food and lost revenue for the cafe, Simons said. The cafe is funded solely through sales made at the cafe and through catering, she added.
“Although we hope insurance can cover some of the losses, there are many program related costs, including our commitment to maintain salaries and the additional support for the interns, that will not be covered at the cafe and across the organization,” she said.
There is no estimate yet on how much the work will cost, but the floors and ceilings will definitely need to be replaced, Brown said. Northeast Arc will not be able to assess the damage of electronic devices until next week, since power in the building is still turned off, he said.
"If equipment needs to be replaced, reopening could take longer just as a result of supply chain issues with restaurant grade equipment," Brown said.
Updates on repair efforts will be posted to the organization’s website, ne-arc.org, or its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.
“I can promise you that we will rebuild Breaking Grounds and it will be better than ever,” Simons said. “I look forward to welcoming you all back for a cup of coffee when we reopen.”
