PEABODY — Northeast Arc’s Breaking Grounds café is back open.
The popular coffee spot and training site for people with developmental disabilities to work in the foodservice industry sustained significant smoke and water damage from a fire that broke out in a third-story unit of the 65 Main St. building on the morning of May 10.
The blaze displaced all 36 residents, and with the café in need of extensive repairs, all Breaking Grounds employees were moved into other temporary roles at Northeast Arc while the shop was closed.
As of last week, they’re back serving up hot drinks and pastries to locals who have been nothing but supportive over the last few months, said Tim Brown, chief innovation and strategy officer for Northeast Arc.
“It looks better than ever,” Brown said. “It has a fresh new look, great new feel to it and people are so excited about returning as well as being able to work in an environment that is so bright and cheerful.”
The café now dons a new mural of patrons drinking coffee that was installed by Susan Dodge, a program director at the Arc and a Salem-based artist, along with new equipment and furniture.
Getting Breaking Grounds back up and running took longer than the renovation’s original four- to six-week timeframe due to contractor delays with repairing the building’s apartments.
The cost of replacing AC, floors, ceilings and electrical work was covered by the building’s owner, while the Arc chipped in about $40,000 to finish off the rest of the space.
But it was the small donations given by 200 local patrons and community partners that made the difference, Brown said.
“That small amount of money added up and allowed us to get better furniture than what we had before,” he said. “We had to replace a lot but we were able to upgrade along the way, and that was primarily thanks to the small donors.”
Some things are still the same, if a bit upgraded, like the shop’s tables that were stenciled with uplifting sayings by Create & Escape DIY Workshops next door. The staff is also as friendly as ever, Brown said.
“(The fire) was hard for the staff. It was hard for the interns who were working there,” he said. “They had just started to really try to get some skills put together.
“Everyone who is back at the café is walking in with such huge smiles on their face, meeting and greeting the regular customers that they haven’t seen for over three months at this point,” Brown said. “I’m thrilled they’re back together as a team.”
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce will host a formal launch and ribbon cutting at Breaking Grounds on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
Contact Carolin e Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.