SALEM — The longtime presiding judge at Salem District Court has been confirmed for a seat on the state Appeals Court.
Judge Robert Brennan, 57, was confirmed by a vote of 6-0 during a Governor's Council session that was largely dominated by a debate over the discontinuation of live streams.
Brennan's hearing took place a week ago.
Governor's Councilor Eileen Duff, of Gloucester, said she didn't know Brennan prior to his hearing but found him impressive.
"He spoke about his white male privilege and I've never heard anyone admit to that before," Duff said Thursday in an interview. "I was very impressed."
Duff said she and other councilors found Brennan to be "authentic," and someone who understood that judges deal with people at the worst moments of their lives.
She went on to say she and some other councilors were also impressed at Brennan's willingness to make what he knew would be an unpopular decision to suspend use of breath tests for alcohol in drunken driving cases after questions emerged about the reliability of the devices.
Brennan had been tapped by Trial Court administrators to oversee what would turn into more than five years of complex litigation over the Draeger Alcotest 9510, used by police departments statewide, after it was discovered they were not initially calibrated to a stricter Massachusetts standard, and then that they used a new technology that hadn't been fully vetted in a state court proceeding.
He expanded his order suspending use of the tests after learning that the stage agency responsible for the machines had withheld evidence from one of the hearings. The machines are now again being used.
Brennan was first appointed to the bench in 2002, after spending seven years as an assistant district attorney in Essex County, and prior to that, working in Middlesex County.
During his time as a prosecutor, Brennan was one of the two prosecutors who handled the case of Christopher Reardon, a church volunteer and swim instructor who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing 29 boys.
Brennan is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Boston University Law School.
Though his initial appointment was to a vacancy at Gloucester District Court, he spent most of his time as a district court judge in Salem; he also served as a regional administrative judge for an area that stretched from Cambridge to Newburyport.
He is married to Lawrence District Court Judge Lynn Rooney. His father, Thomas Brennan, was also a judge in Lawrence and Lowell district courts prior to his retirement.