DANVERS — This year’s Miss Massachusetts Teen USA paid a special visit to the residents at Brentwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center on Liberty Street in Danvers for a Senior Prom Night of their own.
Jillian Driscoll, of Lynnfield, made her grand entrance Friday afternoon and crowned residents Richard Johnson and Patricia Houston as king and queen at the skilled nursing center.
The Brentwood staff collected donated gowns and suits for residents to dress up for the occasion, which had a Hollywood theme and included residents’ family and friends.