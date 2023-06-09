SALEM — Brian Brito was found guilty on charges including murder, armed robbery and aggravated rape — all connected to a violent crime spree in three communities in 2017 — by a Salem Superior Court jury on Friday.
The jury delivered its verdict late Friday, minutes after the court closed for the week and after 14 hours of deliberation that began Thursday morning. Jurors found Brito guilty on all charges against him.
Brito, a diagnosed schizophrenic, carried out violent crimes in Lawrence, Lynn, and North Andover across a three-day period from March 25 to 27, 2017. He was charged with 12 crimes in two grand jury indictments.
Central to Brito’s defense was a plea of insanity, in which he admitted his involvement in the crimes but said his actions were due to mental disease or defect. Prosecutors also had to prove Brito was not just the perpetrator of the crimes, but sane at the time of the offenses.
The charge of murder in the first degree with deliberate premeditation was tied to the shooting death of Mohammedreza "Sina" Zangiband, of Salem, a 24-year-old food delivery driver who was shot multiple times in Lynn on March 27. He was declared dead at the scene.
Brito was also found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape on a convenience store clerk in North Andover on the same date; charges of armed kidnapping and robbery were also tied to that incident.
Brito was arrested about 20 minutes after departing the store by state police in Peabody. There, he was arrested while carrying a firearm, an extra magazine full of ammunition, and a box of ammo. On Friday, he was also found guilty of carrying a firearm without a license and possessing ammunition without an FID card.
The charges in the second indictment were connected to a double-shooting in Lawrence on March 25, 2017, where two women were injured — one shot in the head, the other in the thigh through their vehicle door.
On those charges, Brito was found guilty on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing severe bodily injury, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, and a charge of carrying a firearm without a license.
“The brutality of these crimes has changed many lives forever but justice was served through a tremendous group effort by our trial team, victim witness staff and investigators with units across the community,” said Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker in a statement Friday afternoon. “This was a difficult case for many reasons but this defendant will now face the consequences of his actions.”
The trial began May 15 with a week dedicated to jury selection and ironing out last-minute motions. Witness testimony began May 22, and saw 38 witnesses called over 10 days. The jury was also taken by bus to see several scenes associated with the crimes in person.
More than 150 exhibits were introduced in the trial, ranging from phone calls and residential security videos, to the articles of clothing Brito wore at the time of his arrest. Exhibits also included thousands of pages of medical records from multiple mental health facilities Brito attended from 2014 to his arrest in 2017, and education records.
After the verdicts were delivered, Judge Jeffrey Karp commended all parties involved in the trial, which he said was akin to three trials in spirit given the crime spree across three communities.
"It's been a long, very long four weeks for you folks," Karp said, addressing the jurors. "You folks have been a shining, brilliant example of our democracy at work. Your dedication, hard work, diligence is very, very much appreciated."
After the jury was dismissed, Karp then turned to the attorneys, in particular prosecutor Jessica Strasnick and defense attorney John "Jack" Cunha.
"You folks, all sides, all attorneys did a fabulous job," Karp said. "You really did. This was a really hard case, basically three trials, with a lot of complicated facts, compelling facts, and legal issues."
Sentencing is scheduled for July 20. Brito will remain held without bail pending sentencing.
Visit bit.ly/43wLhRO for coverage of Friday's session.