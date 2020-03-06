PEABODY — A North Shore nonprofit took home the gold last Sunday with its first basketball team in nearly 10 years at the Special Olympics Massachusetts Winter Games.
“It was amazing,” said Nicole Doucette-Page, a Special Olympics basketball coach at Bridgewell, a Peabody-based nonprofit that provides social and human services to people with disabilities. “We went undefeated. They did really well.”
The Bridgewell Bulldogs played against the Belmont SPORT Braves and Hopkinton Pride, winning both games, 44-36 and 38-34.
“I felt so proud of my team,” said athlete Jessica Freeland, 34. “We stuck together. We worked really hard for this.”
Freeland said she joined the team for the exercise, but also because she’s a huge fan of the Boston Celtics.
Bridgewell first reintroduced Special Olympics basketball in the early 2000s, but interest in the program eventually faded, according to Kelli Hyland, director of quality assurance at Bridgewell. Before long, Bridgewell no longer had a team.
But recently, she said, the organization saw reason to bring it back.
“We have a lot more younger folks in our services now,” she said. “Our services have expanded over the years … It just seems like the right time.”
So in December, Bridgewell created two new basketball teams: The Unified Developmental Team, a competitive team, and a second team that focuses on skills and drills. Both teams are called the Bridgewell Bulldogs and are coached by Doucette-Page, Hyland and Colleen Coughlin.
The Unified Developmental Team competed in a mid-season intramural scrimmage before competing in the Winter Games this past weekend. The team is made up of 15 players — 11 athletes and four partners, all of whom happen to be Bridgewell staff members, who help to mentor and direct the flow of the game.
Last Sunday, the Unified Developmental Team traveled to Southborough to compete in the Winter Games. The Bridgewell Bulldogs played two games, winning both to clinch the gold medal.
Bridgewell’s second team is non-competitive and focuses on the development of basketball skills and drills, like dribbling, passing and shooting. The team plans to participate in a skills-based event at the Winter Games on March 7.
About 30 people between the ages of 22 and 60 years old participated this season on one of the two Bridgewell basketball teams.
Hyland, who is also the nonprofit’s Special Olympics coordinator, said the goal of the program is not only to develop athlete’s skills, but also to make them feel part of a team.
“It’s really all about personal growth in every way — physically, mentally and emotionally,” she said. “You make the physical (growth) by coming to practice; you make the mental (growth) by committing that, ‘I’m going to do this… I’m going to start this and see it through.’ And then, the emotional (growth) is building friendships, meeting new people, playing with people you didn’t previously know.”
Hyland said it’s also about understanding people’s limitations.
“It was always nice to see our player development team assisting our skills team,” Hyland said. “It’s just all working together.”
Athlete Michael Cronin, 23, who played high school in basketball, said participating this season was about making new friends and getting himself out of the house.
As for whether he’ll be back next year?
“Probably. Yes,” he said.
