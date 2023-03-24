“Beauty in Crisis,” could be seen as famed artist/sculptor Jeffrey Briggs’ gift to the world.
It’s Briggs’ fifth book and contains amazingly detailed drawings, paintings and portal-like images for a climate change future that began back in the 1970s.
Briggs said the series of works, paintings and sketches, were inspired by the then-bestseller, “Future Shock,” by Alvin Toffler, and let a 20-something Briggs explore visions of the future in his mind, in pencil and paint.
Overpopulation, consumerism, vanishing nature, all were big issue facing society 50 years ago, and today those threats and more loom larger, he said.
“After 50 years, I find the images in these paintings just as powerfully significant. What disheartens me is that more action has not been taken to confront climate change in a half century,” he said in the book’s info.
While recuperating from surgery last year, the Newburyport artist put together the environmental collection, focusing primarily on the project that’s became the just-published 60-page, “Beauty in Crisis.”
“My emphasis is to learn about certain aspects of climate change and try to emphasize what those are, and create some kind of images ... that can be used by those people in the trenches, fighting for us,” he said.
To promote public use, Briggs said he’s removed the copyright restrictions on all his images in the book. He said he wants to “just put it out there for them to be used. My aim is to help enhance the arguments for the things we have to do for climate change ... to add an image to their efforts.”
“A picture is worth a thousand words,” he said.
The artwork contained in “Beauty in Crisis,” is accessible, intricate yet concise, iconic ready made messaging, available for any number of environmental or social movements to adopt and adapt to the cause.
There’s a positive, hopeful tone in “Beauty in Crisis,” despite the stark realities facing today’s world.
Artistic journey
A painting major at Museum School of Boston, Briggs, along with his wife, Lindley, graduated from college during the height of the American arts ‘n’ craft craze and made a living crafting a succession of marketable creations, yard ornaments, signs and eventually more elaborate wood sculptures. The couples’ dedication to one-off projects — each individually made and individually different creations — blossomed into design works for all kinds of products, the gift market, visual merchandising, and even animation.
“We started making our living doing three-dimensional objects for the interior design trade, the gift-market trade ... doing commissions for all kinds of people. We worked for Disney, we worked for Hanna-Barbera, worked for Macy’s — all the major corporations, we did something for over the years,” he said.
Together, they founded Briggs Design to handles all the facets of their creative efforts, carousels (such as the Greenway Carousel in downtown Boston), commissioned works, and each of the couple’s individual artwork. Lindley, for instance, is a internationally known medallion artist.
The new book, along with the “Legendary Newburyporters,” sculpture series, exhibition and accompany show book has kept Briggs busy the last few years.
His creations in bas relief — a series, exhibit and a 2015 book — are centered in themes and questions related to humankind’s relationship to animals, kinsmanship and animal husbandry. The work feels classic, ancient with mystical imagery that hints of Egypt, Greece or art deco.
And Briggs’ work on “Legendary Newburyporters,” continues. Each of the 18-inch sculptures, 14 of them so far, requires about two month from research to casting in resins, final prep and presentation. Researching each of the historical subjects even with the aid of historians and experts, is “hardest and the most time consuming” part of the project, he said.
“We’re retired now, so we can do what our passions are,” Briggs said.