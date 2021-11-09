SALEM — As a judge considers whether to allow Brian Brito to have as many as three separate trials on charges stemming from what prosecutors say is a spree of unprovoked violence that left a young Salem man dead in 2017, two women wounded and another recovering from a rape, his lawyer is raising new questions about his competency to stand trial.
Brito, 26, was brought into Salem Superior Court Monday at the request of his attorney, John Cunha, who wanted a new competency evaluation done on the accused killer.
But after a court psychologist met with Brito and Cunha at the courthouse, she reported to the court that the Middleton Jail is still in the midst of adjusting his medications, and suggested that it is too early in that process to determine whether he needs a new evaluation.
Brito is charged with shooting Mohammedreza "Sina" Zangiband, a 24-year-old Salem man who was delivering food in Lynn. Police believe the incident was unprovoked. A witness said Brito blocked Zangiband's car as it traveled down a side street, then shot him through the window.
Hours later, prosecutors say he was in North Andover, where he waited for customers to leave a Richdale store on Chickering Road, then raped and robbed the young woman working there. As he left, the woman told police he'd told her he'd killed someone earlier in the evening.
After his arrest on Route 1 in Peabody, police conducted tests on a gun he was carrying and linked it to a shooting two days earlier in Lawrence, in which two women were shot. That attack was also unprovoked, police believe.
Experts have disagreed on Brito's state of mind at the time, and even his own expert cannot conclusively say whether he fit the legal definition for a lack of criminal responsibility on the rape and robbery case — which led Cunha to file a request for separate trials.
While that is being mulled by a judge, Cunha appeared in front of Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler on Monday asking for the new competency evaluation.
A court psychologist reported that Brito has a history of diagnoses of both schizoaffective disorder and schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Brito told her he was suffering from auditory hallucinations, telling him that it was an "unfair situation" and "things aren't going to work out for him."
But she also told the judge that he was in the midst of changing medications from Abilify to Zyprexa, both anti-psychotic medications. She said an evaluation now might not produce any useful information.
Cunha told the judge he was not aware of that when he made the request.
After hearing about the switch in medications, Drechsler said he would postpone any action on a new evaluation for a couple of months.
He postponed the matter until Jan. 3.