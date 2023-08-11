SALEM — Brian Brito, who was convicted in June of carrying out a violent crime spree in 2017 in three communities, was sentenced Friday to serve life in prison, which is mandatory for a first-degree murder conviction.
Additionally, he was sentenced to a minimum of 142 years, up to 201 years, to be served concurrently for the 11 other charges he was found guilty of, including rape and armed robbery.
Brito, 28, was found guilty in June by a jury of all the charges he faced in a two-day, three-community crime spree in 2017.
The spree began on March 25 with the double-shooting of two women in a parked car in Lawrence, and then continued on March 27 with the murder of Mohammedreza "Sina" Zangiband of Lynn and the armed sexual assault, kidnapping, and robbery of a convenience store clerk in North Andover several hours later. Brito was arrested by state police in Peabody after the final crimes in North Andover, while returning to his home in Lynn.
First-degree murder convictions carry mandatory life sentences without eligibility for parole, as well as an automatic appeal. The sentences for the other 11 charges are all to be served concurrently, or at the same time as the life sentence, according to court records:
- For two aggravated rape charges, and ancillary charges of armed kidnapping with sexual assault and armed and masked robbery, all in North Andover, Brito was sentenced to 25 to 35 years for each count (100 to 140 years total)
- For two assault charges connected to a Lawrence victim who was struck in the head by a bullet, Brito was sentenced to 10 to 15 years each (20 to 30 years total)
- For two assault charges connected to another victim who was shot in the leg during the same incident, Brito was sentenced to 8 to 12 years each (16 to 24 years total)
- For two separate charges of carrying a firearm without an ID card, Brito was sentenced to at least 2 years and 6 months, but no more than 3 years, each (5 to 6 years total)
- For the charge of carrying ammunition without an ID card, tied to the traffic stop in Peabody, Brito was sentenced to a year in prison
Brito's sentence is to be served in the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, a maximum security facility for men in Lancaster, according to court records.