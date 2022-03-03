PEABODY — A plan to renovate a key corner of downtown Peabody has been given the go-ahead by a City Council committee.
The council’s Legal Affairs Committee voted 5-0 Tuesday to authorize Mayor Ted Bettencourt to sell the city-owned 10 Lowell St. to the owner of Brodie’s Pub, which has been at that location for more than 40 years. Brodie’s owner Michael Votto has committed to spending $2.3 million to renovate the pub and restaurant and improve the corner, which is right next to City Hall.
“It provides an anchor for this section of the city,” Bettencourt told city councilors. “It would significantly improve the quality of the building and the landscape.”
The authorization to sell the site still needs the approval of the full City Council, which will next meet on March 10.
The city bought 10 Lowell St. in 2018 when Brodie’s Pub was planning to move to a new location and the building was about to become vacant. The city paid $425,000 and planned to demolish the building to create a park.
But Votto’s plans to move to the O’Shea Building at 1 Main St. fell through and Brodie’s remained at 10 Lowell St. Bettencourt said he then decided to put the property up for sale last year “and see what came back.”
Votto was the lone bidder, offering $450,000, which Bettencourt said is “market value.” The property’s appraised value is $355,600, he said. Bettencourt said a sale would bring the building back onto the city’s tax rolls and generate about $20,000 per year.
Votto’s architect for the project, Joseph Bettencourt, said the three-story building is “basically falling apart,” with siding peeling off. He gave a presentation to councilors showing images of a renovated building with a brick exterior, arched windows and an outdoor deck with a glass atrium roof. Brodie’s would operate on the first floor. Votto said he would renovate the second floor for his sister’s hair salon business. A local Realtor has expressed interest in leasing the third floor, he said.
Councilors said they liked the look of the project and felt it would improve the downtown, which is in the midst of a revitalization that includes the renovation of the O’Shea Mansion and a planned city-run children’s museum.
“This is really going to brighten up this area of the downtown,” Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach said.
Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn said he initially had concerns about the project, including what would happen if it fell through and the building became abandoned. He proposed an order, which the committee passed, that would give the city the right of first refusal to buy the building back if the project fell through.
McGinn said he was also concerned about flooding. The building is right next to Goldthwaite Brook.
“I encourage you to make the building as resilient as possible because it’s a matter of time,” McGinn told Votto and his team.
Ultimately, McGinn said he was satisfied that the project will work out and that the city should sell the building.
“I think you will hold it to a high standard,” McGinn told Votto. “My only concern is the unknown.”
The only member of the public to speak at the meeting was Pat Todisco, who owns the O’Shea Building where Brodie’s was going to move. Todisco tried to buy 10 Lowell St. in the past, and he also sued Votto over the failed agreement for Brodie’s Pub to move to 1 Main St.
Despite that background, Todisco urged councilors to support the Brodie’s deal, saying it was best for the city of Peabody and that Votto would do a “great project.”
“I’m sure a lot of people thought I’d get up here and be sour,” Todisco said. “I’m not sour. I’m excited.”
The committee also passed an order saying the city will have to repay $185,000 to the city’s community preservation fund, which the city used to help buy the building when it planned to create open space.
The city still plans to build a park next to the Brodie’s site, at 16 Lowell St., which is currently a vacant lot owned by the city. Joseph Bettencourt, the architect, showed a rendering that included a park on the site with a statue of George Peabody.
Votto, who has owned Brodie’s for 10 years and has also developed several properties in Peabody, said he hoped to get started on the renovation later this year. He estimated it would take 12 to 14 months to finish.
Mayor Bettencourt said the project will “clean up this entire corner and help make Peabody more of a destination going forward.”
“I believe this is a next step for us in our downtown revitalization efforts,” he said. “It will really make a statement at this corner.”
