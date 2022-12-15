BEVERLY — Rebecca Amnott was breathing heavily after walking down four flights of stairs in her apartment building at Apple Village on Wednesday. Even worse was the prospect of eventually having to climb back up.
“I really dread it,” said Amnott, who is 73 and has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. “It takes me 10 minutes because I have to stop on every floor.”
Amnott is one of several older or disabled residents at Apple Village who say their lives have been disrupted and endangered because the building’s elevator has been out of service since Dec. 3.
On Monday, a resident called 911 when another resident could not make it up the stairs. The Beverly Fire Department responded and firefighters carried the man to the third floor. Another woman fell while trying to get down the stairs, they said.
Violet Cook, who lives on the first floor, said residents who live on the upper floors and have health and mobility issues have essentially been trapped inside their apartments due to the inoperable elevator.
“We’re just waiting for the next accident to happen,” Cook said. “It’s a crisis situation.”
Apple Village is a subsidized housing complex on Manor Road off Route 128 in Beverly. The building with the broken elevator is for residents who are age 62 and older or have disabilities. It has 62 residents.
Property manager Ed Roaf said the elevator was shut down by state inspectors two weeks ago after a resident fell when exiting the elevator. Roaf said the level of the elevator was about 1 inch off from matching up evenly with the floor. Residents said the person who fell suffered a concussion and a bloody nose.
Roaf said repairs are taking so long because the elevator was installed in 1978 and replacement parts are difficult to find. He said on Thursday that he was hoping to have the elevator reopened by Friday.
In the meantime, he said he has arranged for workers to bring packages and groceries that have been ordered by residents from the lobby to their apartments, and also to take their trash downstairs.
“It’s a terrible situation and we’re doing everything we can to ameliorate it,” Roaf said. “We’re supporting them where we can.”
Beverly Fire Department Capt. Jake Kreyling, who works in the fire prevention office, said building owners are responsible for assisting residents when an elevator is out of service so as not to tie up emergency services. But he said the department will respond to 911 calls.
“It’s not uncommon that we do this once in a while,” Kreyling said.
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, said her office has been notified about the elevator problem. She said they have advised Apple Village residents to form a tenants association and put them in touch with Mass Alliance of HUD Tenants, a statewide coalition of tenant associations in subsidized housing.
Residents said being without an elevator has been particularly difficult because it’s the holiday season. One resident, who lives on the fourth floor and did not want to provide her name, said she had to miss a holiday party at the Elks Club because she uses a walker and cannot make it up and down the stairs. She said a member of the Elks Club brought food from the party to her in her apartment.
Roaf said Apple Village had been planning to replace the elevator, as well as the one in the adjacent building, which is also for people over 62 or with disabilities. He said that plan will now be put on a fast track.
“It went from sometime in ‘23 or ‘24 to as soon as we can,” he said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.