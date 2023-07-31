BEVERLY — Flooding caused by a broken pipe has forced the cancellation of Tuesday's summer classes at Beverly Middle School.
Commissioner of Public Services Mike Collins said custodians discovered the flooding Monday morning. He said the pipe burst happened on the top floor of the four-story building, sending water all the way down to the first floor.
Collins said the pipe could have broken on Friday, meaning the flooding took place all weekend. He said there was water damage to ceiling tiles and wooden cabinets, but the full extent of the damage had yet to be determined. The flooding was limited to one wing of the school.
"Right now we've got it reasonably well in hand," he said. "We should be able to get everything cleaned up (on Monday) and then start the restoration process."
Superintendent Suzanne Charochak said the school district canceled Tuesday's classes for its Extended Year Program, which is held at the middle school on Tuesdays through Fridays during the summer. About 90 students per day in kindergarten through age 22 attend the program.
Charochak said classes will resume on Wednesday. The program does not take up all of the classrooms in the school, so classes can be moved to different rooms if necessary.
Collins said the cause of the broken pipe had not been determined. The school, located at 502 Cabot St., was built in 2018.
"The new buildings are so complex," he said. "There are so many little things to go wrong."
Collins said it helped that the school's hallways are made of terrazzo, which is not affected by water. The fact that the weather turned dry after days of high humidity was also beneficial, he said.
Collins said the school will be fully ready to go when the school year starts in late August.